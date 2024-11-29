USA-based Mzansi star Bongokuhle Hlongwane is pushing for a Bafana Bafana return after playing a starring role for Minnesota United

The 24-year-old has recently earned a contract extension at the MLS side after finishing as the club's top scorer despite being moved to a more defensive position

Local football fans praised Hlongwane on social media and questioned why Bafana coach Hugo Broos had not selected the player

Despite earning a new contract at MLS side Minnesota United, Bongokuhle Hlongwane is still on Bafana's outskirts.

The 24-year-old finished the season as the club's top-scorer with 11 goals, despite being switched from striker to a right-back role and has four goals in 15 appearances for Bafana.

South African star Bongokuhle Hlongwane has earned a new contract at Minnesota United. Image: Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire.

Despite his excellent scoring form, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has not selected the Minnesota fan favourite, with his last appearance coming in 2023.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane earns a new contract at Minnesota United

According to a club's website, Minnesota confirmed Hlongwane's contract extension by an extra year after finishing sixth in the MLS Western Conference.

The statement read:

"MNUFC exercised the contract options for goalkeepers Alec Smir and Dayne St. Clair, defenders Morris Duggan, Anthony Markanich Jr. and Devin Padelford, midfielders Hassani Dotson, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sam Shashoua, and forward Tani Oluwaseyi."

Fans praise Hlongwane

Local football fans praised Hlongwane on social media and questioned why the player had not been selected by Broos, who is chasing to secure Bafana's place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Noluthando Tshepiso is confused:

"But he is not a regular in Bafana Bafana."

Thendo Mabudu is happy:

"Good for him."

Mthunzi Gqada is proud of the player:

"Competing in the best leagues in the world. SA is well represented."

Serame Sereke wants the player at Chiefs:

"He must come back and join the mighty Amakhosi."

Vusi Vilakazi made a prediction:

"He's going to Europe."

