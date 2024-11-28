Bafana Bafana climbed three places in the FIFA rankings to gain their highest position since February 2015

Coach Hugo Broos’ side is now 57th in the world rankings and is tenth in the African rankings after improving on their 11th place

Local football fans celebrated the news on social media, backing the side to continue their rise up the global rankings

Local football fans celebrated Bafana Bafana, reaching their highest FIFA rankings in nearly a decade.

Following the release of the latest rankings, Bafana is now 57th, three places up from its previous position, and it also climbed one spot to claim tenth in the African listing.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena leads the side's celebrations after topping their AFCON qualifying group. Image: BafanaBafana.

Coach Hugo Broos will be pleased to see the side climb the rankings and hopes to reach greater heights by obtaining his dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana reach new heights in FIFA rankings

Bafana's ranking was confirmed in the tweet below:

The three-place jump was attributed to Bafana ending their 2025 AFCON qualification on top of group K after finishing unbeaten after six matches.

During that time, Bafana earned four victories and scored 15 goals, including an impressive 5-0 victory against DR Congo at home.

Fans back Bafana to climb higher

Local football fans praised Bafana on social media and backed the side to continue climbing the rankings.

Joshua Dlamini says Bafana deserves it:

“Good job indeed; they deserve praise.”

Bennito Kgwatla backs Bafana:

“This group of players under the tutelage of Broos will definitely carry us to the top 10 shortly.”

Sthembiso Dube praised Broos:

“Hugo Broos bossing the proceedings.”

Ncedo Mnqanqeni says SAFA must take note:

“SAFA, please pay the guys.”

YvesSaint King Tsatsi noticed Broos’ impact:

“When he took over the Bafana coaching job from Molefi Ntseki, Bafana was ranked No. 75 in FIFA rankings.”

Sharron Roughton is proud:

“So proud of you all.”

Thabiso T Man Serape says PSL coaches must help Bafana:

“There we go. Manqoba should know that FIFA matches are important for our national team.”

Benneth Ndou is confident:

“The sky is the limit; no more turning back.”

Bisholo Tah Yongoz Osmond says Bafana deserves praise:

“Sundowns this and Sundowns that, we can now clap our hands with pride and stop being jealous.”

Dan King is content:

“We are in the top 10 in Africa at least.”

