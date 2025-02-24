The pairings for the quarter-finals stage for the Nedbank Cup have bee decided with Premier Soccer league giants getting to know their next opponents

Kaizer Chiefs face a familiar foe in Stellenbosch FC, while Orlando Pirates will face Pretoria-based side SuperSport United

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to wait to know their next opponent in the last eight as they wait on one of Royal AM/Milford/Sekhukhune

The Nedbank Cup quarter-final stage pairings have been decided with the three favourites Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates getting to know their next opponents.

The Glamour Boys will face Stellenbosch FC, while Sundowns are set to face one of Royal Am/Milford/Sekhukhune, with Pirates facing SuperSport United.

Pirates are defending champions and are being tipped to retain the title after defeating the Brazilians in last season's final.

Favourites to win the Nedbank Cup this season between Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Photo: @nedbanksport.

Source: Twitter

Favourites to win Nedbank Cup

Sports journalist, Uche Anuma. in an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the Nedbank quarter-final draw while also picking the favourites to win the competition.

"The Nedbank Cup this season is not looking different like last season, and one thing about football is that precedence always has a role to play in competitions," he said.

"I still think Orlando Pirates are number one favourites to win the competition as they are the defending champions.

"They understand how to play this cup tournaments, I think Jose Riveiro has mastered how to set up his side for cup games.

"They need to be wary of threats from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, the former are hungry to end their trophy drought, and the Nedbank Cup is their only chance to do that this season, while the latter are all out for revenge after losing in the final last year."

Anuma also thinks Kaizer Chiefs need to do everything possible to fight for the Nedbank Cup this season to end their trophy drought.

Nasreddine Nabi tasked with leading Kaizer Chiefs to glory in the Nedbank Cup this season. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

"Nasreddine Nabi needs to give Kaizer Chiefs fans a taste of what he's dishing out next season," he added.

"Winning the Nedbank Cup this season will send a clear message to Amakhosi fans that there's hope for them next season, and it won't be business as usual.

"Kaizer Chiefs have been a little bit different under Nabi, but they struggle with consistency, especially in the Betway Premiership."

The quarterfinals of the competition are scheduled for the weekend of 8 and 9 March 2025.

The Premier Soccer League will announce the dates, venues and time of each match in due course.

