Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have learnt their quarter-finals opponents in the CAF Champions League after the draw was held on Thursday evening

The two Premier Soccer League giants are set to face tough opponents in the next round as they battle to bring back the CAFCL title to South Africa

A South African international will return to Mzansi as his club will face one of the Betway Premiership side in the quarter-finals

The draw for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League have been determined with the two Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, learning their next opponents in the competition.

The draw was held at the beIN SPORTS studios in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Pirates & Sundowns face tough teams in CAFCL quarter-finals

Quarter-final draw in full:

Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Al Hilal (Sudan)– QF1

Pyramids (Egypt) vs ASFAR (Morocco)– QF2

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Esperance (Tunisia)– QF3

MC Alger (Algeria) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)– QF4

