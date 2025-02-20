Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn to play Tunisian giants ES Tunis in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League

Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena expressed his confidence and readiness for any opponent

Fans are buzzing about the CAF Champions League draw, with many hopeful for a South African victory

Mamelodi Sundowns now know their next hurdle in the CAF Champions League, as they are set to face Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis (ES Tunis) in the quarter-finals.

The draw, conducted in Doha, Qatar, has set up a thrilling clash between two former champions, with Sundowns aiming to reclaim their continental crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal during a CAF Champions League match.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Mokoena’s Fearless Mindset Remains

Before the draw was made, Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena made it clear that he had no preference for any specific opponent, insisting that to win the tournament, they must beat the best.

Mokoena told iDiski Times journalist Lorenz Köhler.

In any case, if you want to win the tournament, you must beat the best. So whoever, yeah, [I’m not fussed] who comes in the next round.

Now, with ES Tunis officially drawn as Sundowns’ opponents, Mokoena and his teammates will need to prove their readiness against one of Africa’s most successful clubs.

CAF Champions League Quarter-Final Draw in Full:

Al Ahly vs Al Hilal (QF1)

Pyramids vs ASFAR (QF2)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs ES Tunis (QF3)

MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates (QF4)

The Road to the Final

The draw has also mapped out Sundowns’ potential path to the final:

If Sundowns overcome ES Tunis, they will face the winner of Al Ahly vs Al Hilal in the semi-finals.

A potential final clash could see them meet one of Orlando Pirates, MC Alger, Pyramids, or ASFAR if they make it past the semis.

With a tough test ahead, Sundowns will need to be at their best to secure a second CAF Champions League title, adding to their 2016 triumph.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to conquer Africa and lift the African Champions League trophy that has eluded them for years now,Image Credit/Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Excitement Builds for a Continental Clash

ES Tunis, four-time CAFCL winners, will pose a significant challenge, but Sundowns have built a reputation as one of Africa’s top clubs.

The two-legged affair will be a battle of tactical prowess, experience, and sheer determination.

With Mokoena’s confident mindset setting the tone, Sundowns will now shift their focus to preparing for what promises to be an electrifying quarter-final showdown.

Fans React to the CAF Champions League Draw

On X (Twitter):

@Morei:

Beautiful draw for South African football! I wish Sundowns my team all the best. Also wishing Pirates all the best of luck—one of us must bring it home!

@Walter Ngwenya:

The Final awaits us as Orlando Pirates.

@hodmudau:

This draw guarantees the 2nd star to SA.

@katfish:

Semis - South Africa vs Egypt!

On Facebook:

KingSkills: Welcome back home Pirates 😴 it has been a good run.

Jose Luis Riveiro:

Personally, I am not scared of North African teams. They play similar football with aggression and also like to buy and play dirty with the referees.

Zane Wabantu

Even if they win against Esperance 😭 they might face Al Ahly CF.

Stanley Ngwenya:

We could have a "South African" CAF Champions League final! Exciting times ahead! 🥰😘

