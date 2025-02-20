Amakhosi supporters are calling for the club to urgently sign Bafana Bafana legend Thulani Serero

Mamelodi Sundowns’ commanding nine-point lead and recent 4-1 thrashing of Orlando Pirates have left Kaizer Chiefs fans anxious

With Serero reportedly close to joining Cape Town City FC, fans are urging Chiefs to hijack the deal

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are growing increasingly anxious as their team prepares to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a highly anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at Loftus Versfeld on 1 March 2025.

With Sundowns currently dominating the league, fans believe that an emergency signing could be the key to strengthening their squad before the crucial encounter.

Kaizer Chiefs fans express urgency for reinforcements before facing Mamelodi Sundowns,Image Credit/Phil Ghate.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns' Dominance Sparks Fear Among Amakhosi Faithful

Mamelodi Sundowns have been in formidable form, sitting comfortably at the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a commanding 12-point lead.

Their latest 3-1 demolition of Marumo Gallants has further cemented their status as the team to beat, leaving Kaizer Chiefs fans deeply concerned about their squad’s ability to compete.

Fans Push for Thulani Serero Signing

Amakhosi fans, in response to the mounting concerns, are strongly backing the idea of signing Bafana Bafana legend Thulani Serero.

Although currently a free agent and reportedly close to joining Cape Town City FC, Chiefs supporters believe Serero would be the ideal partner for Thabo Cele in midfield, especially in their upcoming clash against the league leaders.

Social Media Outcry for Serero’s Acquisition

Fans have taken to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to voice their strong desire for Serero’s inclusion.

One supporter passionately wrote:

Please sign Serero before Sundowns game to partner Cele. We can’t afford to play them with what we have now … Age is just a number, Pirates signed Makhaula.

This sentiment was echoed by many other Chiefs supporters, who believe that the experienced midfielder could add much-needed stability and creativity to the team’s midfield.

Can Chiefs Swoop in and Hijack the Deal?

With Serero’s return to South Africa imminent, the big question remains: Will Kaizer Chiefs make a last-minute move to hijack the deal and bring the veteran midfielder to Naturena? While Cape Town City FC appears to be the frontrunner for his signature, the overwhelming support from fans could push Chiefs management to make an aggressive attempt to secure his services before the Sundowns showdown.

Kaizer Chiefs Fans Demand Emergency Signing Ahead of Sundowns Clash.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

The Clock is Ticking

With less than two weeks before the high-stakes clash, Chiefs’ management faces immense pressure to act swiftly.

Whether they heed the fans' call and bring Serero on board remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Kaizer Chiefs fans are united in their belief that an urgent signing is necessary to bolster their squad and stand a fighting chance against the formidable Mamelodi Sundowns.

