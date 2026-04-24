Sepp Blatter has made explosive claims about political influence over the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a rare interview

The former FIFA president also raised concerns about rising costs and declining fan excitement ahead of the tournament

His remarks revisit comparisons with the 2010 South Africa World Cup, which he described as unmatched

Ex FIFA President Sepp Blatter, photographed on July 20, 2015, has claimed that Donald Trump has taken over the 2026 World Cup. Image: Philipp Schmidli, Chip Somodevilla (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has launched a stunning attack on world football’s governing body, claiming the 2026 World Cup is being “run by the president of the United States”.

In an explosive interview on South African radio station 947, the 90-year-old Swiss said Donald Trump had “taken over” the tournament and accused FIFA of forgetting the “soul of the World Cup”.

Blatter, who led FIFA from 1998 to 2015 and brought the 2010 World Cup to South Africa, did not hold back.

“You have to look at who is running now Fifa and this World Cup,” Blatter said in the interview with host Robert Marawa.

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“This World Cup is running, we have to say it, it is being run by the president of the United States. He has taken over this World Cup.

“The FIFA president was very happy to have a counterpart with him.”

Blatter said the focus had shifted entirely away from football.

“So far in the last year we do not speak about football there,” he said.

“We speak about immigration, we speak about politics, we speak about war even, and this is not the right companion of a World Cup.”

He added that the focus should traditionally be on the sport itself in the lead-up to kickoff.

“When you organise a World Cup, even now in three countries, then one year before, two years before, you speak about football and not about all the problems that people will face.”

High costs and security fears for 2026 World Cup fans

The former FIFA president also warned that financial and safety concerns could affect attendance and fan enthusiasm.

“People going to the World Cup, they will face problems, they will face problems,” he said.

“It is very expensive, and it is so insecure. So therefore they are afraid, or at least they are not happy to go.”

However, he remains hopeful that the tournament itself could restore the traditional atmosphere once matches begin.

“I only hope that once the kickoff has been given then the football will be back, because football is still so popular and the spirit of FIFA will return.”

Blatter warns FIFA has ‘forgotten the game’ and World Cup soul

Blatter, who remains a polarising figure in the sport, said current FIFA president Gianni Infantino had allowed the organisation to become a one-man show.

“Nowadays, FIFA is led by one person, the FIFA president. And for this World Cup, it is the FIFA president with the president of the USA.”

He claimed not a single national association had spoken out.

“Not a single national association member of FIFA has voiced criticism or opposition. They are all in agreement.”

Blatter reserved his strongest words for what he called an attack on the tournament’s identity.

“They have touched the soul of the World Cup. You cannot touch the soul of the World Cup, because touching the soul of the World Cup means that you are touching the world.”

Despite his criticism, Blatter said he would attend the tournament, which kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 50 days.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on August 22, 2025. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Sepp Blatter praises South Africa 2010 World Cup legacy

Reflecting on the past, Blatter again praised South Africa’s hosting of the 2010 tournament, describing it as unmatched in FIFA history.

“South Africa did a wonderful job,” he said.

“It would not have been possible for FIFA to organise this World Cup without the help of the South African people.”

He added:

“It has never been matched. It is unique. It is the most successful World Cup I have ever known.”

2026 World Cup makes news for high ticket prices

Briefly News previously reported that fans around the world have reacted with outrage after some tickets for the World Cup final went up for sale at R44 million each.

These eye-watering prices come at a time when hotels in the host cities have been complaining of poor booking levels ahead of the tournament, which is at odds with the anticipated windfall.

Source: Briefly News