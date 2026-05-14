African fans planning to travel to the 2026 World Cup in the United States have been handed a major relief after authorities eased key visa requirements

The updated travel arrangements are expected to significantly reduce entry costs and streamline the process for supporters

While access has been simplified for many supporters, broader immigration policies and political tensions in the host nation continue to shape the build-up to the tournament

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a sports journalist who explained what this means for African football fans

African football supporters heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States have received a major boost after new immigration adjustments were introduced by the Donald Trump administration.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada. Image: Stephen Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Africa will be represented by 10 nations at the tournament, with five of them set to benefit directly from the exemption. These include Algeria, Cape Verde, the Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia.

Visa bond waiver eases entry for fans

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar told the BBC that eligible supporters attending World Cup fixtures would have the bond requirement waived, provided they meet standard visa conditions and can prove match attendance.

The United States will stage 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches across 11 cities, with the final scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Fans are being encouraged to book visa appointments early and keep track of updated immigration guidance ahead of the event.

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FIFA Pass system and travel restrictions

In addition to the waiver, the Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, known as FIFA Pass, was introduced by FIFA in January 2026 to help supporters secure visa interview slots more efficiently. The system was unveiled during the build-up to the tournament as part of efforts to streamline travel for fans from qualified nations.

However, the build-up has also been shaped by renewed political debate. Some travel restrictions remain in place, with Iran and Haiti among the qualified nations still barred from entering the United States. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns, warning that the current immigration climate could affect the tournament’s message of global unity.

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Speaking to Briefly News, sports journalist Brighton Bafana says the visa bond waiver signals a meaningful shift for African supporters, particularly those for whom cost and paperwork often determine whether a World Cup trip is possible.

He explains that removing the hefty deposit reduces what he calls the “entry barrier before the ticket even matters,” allowing more fans to realistically plan travel around their national teams.

Bafana adds that while the move improves access, it does not fully simplify the process. Standard visa checks and appointment availability remain key hurdles that could still limit turnout.

He concludes that the change is positive for fan mobility, but its real impact will depend on how efficiently the system works in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

DStv slashes decoder prices

Briefly News previously reported MultiChoice has unveiled its lowest-priced DStv decoder deal ever.

The major price cut is aimed at making the tournament more accessible to South African households as Africa prepares for its biggest FIFA World Cup representation in history.

Source: Briefly News