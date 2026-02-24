Security fears intensify ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as cartel-linked violence in Mexico raises concerns over safety for teams, officials and travelling supporters

Bafana Bafana’s scheduled opening match in Mexico is now under scrutiny, with unrest in a host city placing added pressure on FIFA organisers

The tri-nation tournament in Mexico, USA and Canada faces renewed controversy as political tensions and security risks threaten to overshadow the World Cup build-up

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off across Mexico, the United States and Canada in June, but serious security concerns have emerged in recent days in Mexico, where Bafana Bafana are scheduled to play the tournament’s opening match on 11 June.

An aerial view shows the new hybrid pitch and newly installed seats at Azteca Stadium, recently renamed Banorte Stadium, during renovation works ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Image: Daniel Cardenas

Source: Getty Images

The global showpiece has already faced political and logistical scrutiny, particularly in the United States, where decisions taken by President Donald Trump have fuelled debate around the event’s broader political backdrop. Now, fresh instability in Mexico threatens to add another layer of pressure on world football’s governing body, FIFA.

What is the latest crisis facing FIFA World Cup?

Violence recently escalated in Guadalajara, one of the tournament’s host cities and widely regarded as a football stronghold in Mexico. The unrest followed reports of the death of alleged cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho. According to BBC Sport, he was killed during a military operation in Tapalpa, roughly two hours south of Guadalajara.

In the aftermath, further violence reportedly broke out. Local reports detailed vehicles set alight, highways blocked and parts of the city brought to a standstill. The unrest has also affected surrounding areas, including Puerto Vallarta, heightening anxiety in a region preparing to welcome thousands of international visitors.

While FIFA has not yet issued an official statement regarding the latest developments, organisers are expected to monitor the situation closely. Bafana Bafana’s fixture is set to be played several hours from the epicentre of the reported violence, but the broader security climate remains a concern. Domestic football matches in affected areas were called off over the weekend amid the instability.

Watch the video below:

Which games will be hosted by Guadalajara?

Guadalajara is also scheduled to host matches involving Spain, Uruguay and Colombia, further amplifying the stakes.

The tournament has already attracted criticism from several high-profile voices, including former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and South African opposition leader Julius Malema, both of whom have previously expressed reservations about the event.

With less than four months to go before kick-off, the latest unrest adds another complication to a World Cup that was always expected to be complex, given its scale and multi-nation hosting format.

Aerial view of Estadio Monterrey also known as BBVA Stadium, one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Monterrey Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Monterrey. Image: Julio Cesar Romero Garcia

Source: Getty Images

Marawa makes a cheeky comment about Donald Trump

Briefly News previously reported that sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, following Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, shared a cheeky post on X, seemingly aiming at US President Donald Trump and the group of 49 Afrikaner refugees who relocated to America earlier this year.

Marawa’s post was widely read as a light-hearted jab, mocking the irony that South Africans are now preparing to travel to the United States for football’s biggest event.

Source: Briefly News