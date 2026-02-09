EFF leader Julius Malema called for a South African boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid political concerns

Debates arose on social media as football fans expressed divided opinions on Julius Malema's boycott stance

US immigration policies under Trump fuelled calls for protest against the upcoming World Cup in America

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to be overshadowed by political uncertainty, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has added his voice to calls for a boycott of the global showpiece.

South African Fans Divided After Malema Urges Boycott of FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The football tournament is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026 and will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States of America. However, the event has been clouded by concerns over US immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

Trump’s partial travel bans on several African and non-African countries mean some supporters may be barred from entering the United States, even if they secure World Cup tickets. FIFA has further fuelled uncertainty by stating that possession of a match ticket does not guarantee the issuance of a visa to enter the US.

In addition, Trump has instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest and detain undocumented migrants. These measures have drawn widespread criticism and renewed calls for a boycott of the tournament. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is among the high-profile figures who have openly supported such calls.

Malema urges SAs to boycott the FIFA World Cup

After Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly expressed support for ICE, Malema took a firm stance against the United States, calling on South Africans to stay away from the tournament, which he believes is unsafe.

The outspoken opposition leader has been openly antagonistic towards Trump and has clashed with him on several occasions in the past.

Speaking to the SABC last week, Malema categorically stated that South Africans should boycott the FIFA World Cup. He cited US immigration policies and the recent travel ban list, describing them as a violation of human rights.

“We cannot guarantee the security of our fans if they are allowed in. It is not safe to go to America, not only during the World Cup. This is not the time. It is dangerous,” Malema said.

He also called on the national football team to take a stand, previously stating,

“South Africa, Bafana Bafana must officially withdraw. We must boycott the World Cup in America and boycott anything that has to do with America.”

Fans divided over Malema’s World Cup boycott call

Football supporters reacted with mixed views following Malema’s comments, with opinions sharply divided on social media.

@Andyklaas1 wrote:

“He tried this boycott nonsense a few times in South Africa and it failed dismally. He now wants to take his failure to the rest of the world.”

@DonaldMakhasane said:

“We are fully behind him as South Africans.”

@DJWEZ77 commented:

“Lol, it’s unbanned for all countries. People who have World Cup tickets will get a 90-day visa.”

@Ta2edGangsta added:

“Well, he can’t go anyway. Besides the fact that he cannot travel to the US, he will be baking bread in Oom Piet’s bakery.”

@GATSHENISAM posted:

“But can’t call for boycott of foreigners in our schools, busy with other people’s business.”

@Daarvalhy reacted:

“I am sure everyone will follow the plan. The US must be so afraid. Good lord.”

