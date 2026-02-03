Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has sparked national debate after publicly aligning himself with US President Donald Trump on immigration enforcement policies

His comments come as fears grow around travel, visas and safety ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

McKenzie has also drawn attention for his bold optimism about Bafana Bafana’s World Cup prospects despite South Africa’s historical struggles at the tournament

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie sparked controversy with his latest remarks supporting the actions of United States President Donald Trump and the operations of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie courted controversy with pro-ICE remarks. Image:@GaytonMck

Source: Twitter

His comments come as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, raising concerns among South African football fans.

Many have criticised ICE for its practices, especially after four people reportedly died in detention in 2026 alone. A South African national was recently detained in the USA for being in the country illegally. McKenzie’s support of Trump’s policies has ignited widespread debate on social media.

McKenzie told SportsBoom.co.za that he fully supported ICE, saying:

“Viva ICE! I agree with Donald Trump.” He added that South Africa should follow a similar approach, insisting,

“I cannot criticise something that I want in my own country.”

McKenzie dismisses World Cup boycott calls

On the World Cup, McKenzie dismissed calls for a boycott, describing critics as “suffering from mad cow disease” and warning that South Africa could face severe repercussions, including a ban from international football. He reassured fans that those with valid visas would face no issues, stating,

“If you go through the proper processes of attaining a visa, you will be fine.”

McKenzie also spoke confidently about Bafana Bafana’s chances, claiming there was no country like South Africa and declaring,

“I definitely think we will win the World Cup… I go with my heart, we will win.”

Former FIFA President calls for a boycott

Political uncertainty has shrouded the World Cup, with several European nations and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter calling for a boycott. Trump has continued to impose partial travel bans on some participating countries, a development that could limit fan access to the USA.

According to FIFA, holding a match ticket does not automatically grant entry to the host country. The organisation advised fans to check the official government websites of the United States, Canada, and Mexico to confirm entry requirements.

“A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each country’s government website today for entry requirements for Canada, Mexico, and the United States,” FIFA stated.

Fans were encouraged to submit visa applications as early as possible due to processing times. Ticket holders travelling to the US will also be eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) when it becomes available in the coming weeks.

USA President Donald Trump's shadow hangs over the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his controversial decisions. Image: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

FIFA World Cup Bafana Bafana match details

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA has confirmed the fixtures, match dates, venues, and kick-off times for Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

The announcement follows the tournament draw held on Friday, 5 December 2025, in Washington, DC.USA President Donald Trump was also present during the event.

