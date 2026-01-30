An American content creator reacted to South Africa pulling Melania Trump’s documentary from cinemas

The decision comes amid low global interest and growing political tensions between these two countries

Many South Africans online found humour in the situation while agreeing with the broader message

Sometimes a country doesn’t need to explain itself; the silence says everything, especially when that quiet response feels less like indifference and more like a collective shrug that subtly signals priorities, boundaries, and a refusal to be dragged into unnecessary spectacle.

An American content creator left Mzansi amused after reacting to South Africa becoming the first country to pull Melania Trump’s documentary from local cinemas. The video was shared by @karressmarie4444, where she commented on how South African distributors decided not to screen the film despite its global release plans. She pointed out that the documentary’s viewing numbers were already extremely low, and South Africa’s decision only added to the embarrassment surrounding the release.

According to reports, South African distributor Filmfinity confirmed that the documentary would not be released locally. While no official reason was given, the film is absent from major cinema listings, and even independent cinemas were instructed not to screen it. This comes at a time when relations between South Africa and the United States have grown increasingly strained, with political disagreements and migration issues dominating headlines.

Political tensions and public interest collide

The video by user @karressmarie4444 quickly gained traction because it combined global politics with local humour. Many South Africans related to the creator’s commentary, especially as she touched on issues like Afrikaner refugees moving to the US and ongoing ICE deportations of immigrants. The combination of satire and political reality made the video highly shareable.

Public reaction showed a mix of amusement and agreement. Some viewed the decision as a symbolic move reflecting strained diplomatic relations, while others simply enjoyed seeing South Africa stand firm on a global stage. The response reflected Mzansi’s ability to engage serious issues with humour and sharp commentary.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Coach Dullah commented:

“Are there any other South Africans who didn’t know about this documentary?”

DellaBok wrote:

“I am South African, and I see what is happening in America; it’s heartbreaking. Since Trump, America is no longer great. I hope you guys have a new president soon so that America can be great like it was before.”

Clara Vali said:

“Maybe it’s because it wasn’t going to do well. Most people don’t even know who she is. They should have advertised the documentary first so people could decide if it was interesting or not. South Africans are great supporters of good work.”

Lisa Juanita Dos Santos commented:

“I’m so proud of South Africa. I was lucky to be born here, but I feel deeply connected to the vibe of this country, and that vibe is progression.”

Emperor Of Greatness 🇿🇦 wrote:

“Even if it was free, we weren’t going to watch it.”

Laylah Raja Novacek said:

“We do have free will as South Africans.”

Marthi commented:

“We have better things to do with our time.”

KyleB wrote:

“We have lives.”

