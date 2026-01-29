The African National Congress announced that it would march against US imperialist aggression

Fikile Mbalula said that the ANC plans to march against US aggression. Image: @MYANC

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners are planning to march against what it terms ‘US imperialist aggression’.

That was confirmed by the party’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, on 29 January 2026. Mbalula was delivering the outcomes of the ANC National Executive Committee’s Lekgotla when he touched on the issue of the United States of America.

Ties between the US and South Africa have been strained following Donald Trump’s claims that a white genocide was taking place in the country. Trump has maintained that terrible things were happening in the country, even after meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation from South Africa at the White House.

Donald Trump maintained that there is a white genocide taking place in South Africa. Image: Win McNamee

ANC to march against US aggression

Briefing the media on Thursday, Mbalula stated that the party and its alliance partners would be marching against the US aggression. He noted the US’s actions in Venezuela, Trump’s threats to other nations, and his plans to take Greenland.

“We are marching in defence of our sovereignty, which is under attack. We are marching against imperialist aggression, which seeks to dictate to what must happen to other states.

“We are marching against the undermining of multilateral fora in the form of the UN and creating Peace Boards led by the Donald Trump administration and the US,” he said.

Mbalula added that South Africa itself was targeted by the Trump administration, saying that the claims of a genocide against white people have intensified, despite the country's attempts to explain.

South Africans react to ANC’s planned march

Social media users reacted to the plans, with some finding it amusing and others suggesting that the party needed to focus on local issues.

Riaan Roux asked:

“March where, for what? With whom? The ANC does not represent the majority of the country and has no mandate to speak for South Africa.”

Eddie Mn'wanati agreed:

“March to who? Lol, so you are in power and fail to make decisions, and you want to march. This is the reason you will lose votes.”

Magda Odendaal suggested:

“Wasting time on dancing and marching. Rather, use the time to build houses, schools, cities, and businesses.”

John Sandland stated:

“I'm waiting for 15 million unemployed people to march for jobs. Now that will be a meaningful march.”

Mpendulo Phiri suggested:

“And the entire country should march against the ANC.”

Brazo Walekhosi Brazo exclaimed:

“Mxm. They are failing to focus on South African issues.”

Linda Munn said:

“Like the US cares about you marching.”

Sifiso Khomo noted:

“We are busy as South Africans marching against illegal foreigners, crime and unemployment, and the ANC is marching in the wrong direction.

NUMSA marches against the USA's actions

Briefly News reported that the National Union of Metal Workers (NUMSA) marched to the US Consulate in Sandton.

NUMSA called for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The trade union also expressed concern that nothing was stopping the US from attacking South Africa as well.

