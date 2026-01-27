The African National Congress’s (ANC) greater Johannesburg region addressed recent claims of vote rigging

Ballot papers, related to the ANC's Johannesburg Regional Conference in December 2025, were found in a Pretoria home

South Africans weighed in on the ANC region's stance on the ballot papers, sharing mixed reactions to it

The ANC Johannesburg Region distanced itself from vote rigging claims following the discovery of ballot papers.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress’s (ANC) greater Johannesburg region has denied allegations of vote rigging in last year’s elective conference.

The ANC held its Johannesburg Regional Conference in December 2025, where Loyiso Masuku beat Dada Morero to become the new provincial chairperson.

The process was marred by allegations of money exchanging hands and vote rigging, and the discovery of ballot papers has further strengthened those claims.

Ballot papers used at the elective conference were found at a house in Pretoria on Sunday, 25 January 2025. The home reportedly belongs to the owner of the elections agency that oversaw the electoral process. He allegedly had ties to Masuku as well.

Loyiso Masuku beat Dada Morero to become the new provincial chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng. Image: @Constitution_94

Regional members insist the process was free and fair

Following the discovery of the ballot box, the ANC Greater Johannesburg region held a press conference to address recent developments. During the press conference, the Greater Johannesburg Regional Secretary, Sasabona Manganye, said the region was distancing itself from the ‘Hollywood-style’ bust in which the ballot papers were discovered.

“What happened there is not our business; the national and provincial governments will have to deal with it,” he said.

“You have an ANC internal process being subjected to media coverage. You want to go and get ballot papers live on TV. You ask yourself, was this movie well directed, because the movie started with SANCO and a media briefing and now the ballot showdown?” he questioned.

Region unhappy with Sanco’s comments

Manganye also criticised the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) over its comments about the situation.

Sanco’s Johannesburg regional chairperson, Brian Maropene, accused the ANC’s regional executive committee (REC) of intentionally destroying the works of Morero.

Sanco Johannesburg also said Masuku lacked both the capacity and the revolutionary clarity required to stabilise governance in Johannesburg. Manganye hit back at Sanco, blaming it for giving rise to the divisive reaction following Morero’s loss of power in the region.

South Africans weigh in on party’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the region’s comments about the ballots, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Marc West said:

“This is a joke, but it happens every day, so I think everyone is used to it. And of course nothing will happen.”

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa stated:

“So those ballot boxes are a ghost.”

Shaheen Young said:

“Never trust the ANC.”

Art Gee asked:

“How did a ballot box end up in a house, in a city, some kilometres away? Wasn't the ballot box happy in Jozi? Deny is the ANC way. No one is ever accountable.”

Jeremy Warner urged:

“National elections now. We can't wait any longer.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe noted:

“They will deny it till they're blue in the face.”

Louis Renè van Heerden asked:

“Why is this news? Who cares? Staged scenes with police.”

Tshiamo Ncube recalled:

“Loyiso was the preferred candidate. On that day, the whole conference was excited when they announced that she won.”

Morero faces motion of no confidence

Briefly News reported that a Motion of No Confidence has been brought forward against Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Morero.

Morero survived two attempts to oust him in 2025, and remains the mayor despite losing the provincial chairperson post as well.

South Africans weighed in on the latest motion against him, sharing mixed reactions to his leadership in the city.

