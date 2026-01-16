A Motion of No Confidence has been brought forward against Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Dada Morero

Morero, a member of the African National Congress (ANC), survived two attempts to oust him in 2025

South Africans weighed in on the latest motion against him, sharing mixed reactions to his leadership in the city

A new Motion of No Confidence has been brought against Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero. Image: Sharon Seretlo

GAUTENG – Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Dada Morero, is facing a new Motion of No Confidence against him.

The African National Congress (ANC) member has survived previous attempts to oust him from the post, as opposition parties voice concerns about his leadership in the City of Johannesburg. The latest motion has been proposed by the Al-Jamah Party and seconded by the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Why has a motion been filed against Morero?

According to eNCA, the motion was brought forward by Councillor Kabelo Gwamanda of Al Jamah, with the support of the UDM. Gwamanda was the mayor of the city before he was forced to resign in 2024, with Morero then taking over the reins.

The motion was tabled as the parties believe that Morero has failed to provide decisive leadership in the city, amid ongoing service delivery issues. Johannesburg has been plagued by water and electricity issues, as well as the scourge of hijacked buildings.

The general appearance of the city streets and Central Business District (CBD) has also drawn criticism from many, especially given that a lot of emphasis was placed on cleaning up before international delegates arrived for the G20 World Leaders’ Summit in November 2025. Morero promised that the clean-ups would continue after the G20 ended, but many voiced disbelief at the time.

Morero’s standing has also dropped within the ANC, as he recently lost out to Loyiso Masuku as Chairperson of the greater Johannesburg region. The ANC has yet to announce its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Previous motions against Morero

The latest motion is not the first that Morero has had to navigate. In June 2025, Morero survived a motion sponsored by the Democratic Alliance. 75 council members voted for the motion, while 144 voted against it. There were 43 abstentions.

In December 2025, Morero survived another scare, as a motion against him was withdrawn at the last minute. The motion was originally filed by the Al-Jamah Party and seconded by the UDM and African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The parties said that they had lost confidence in the mayor, but withdrew the motion in favour of setting up a round-table discussion with the ANC to address their grievances with Morero.

South Africans react to the latest motion

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the latest motion, with many voicing their opinion about his time as mayor.

Hasan Basree Milanzi stated:

“Joburg, when it comes to mayors, it's a merry-go-round.”

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya said:

“I drove through the CBD recently. It has return0ed to its original filthy state. He lied that the cleaning up will be maintained after the G20.”

Mjimaro Tuks stated:

“I saw it coming. He's gone.”

Silvana De Mattia asked:

“They blame him? What about his predecessors?”

Gladys Masoga exclaimed:

“In God's grace, that motion is going to fail.”

Ps Aubrey Sibaya asked:

“At what cost is the ANC willing to go to defend this mayor?”

Solomzi Matrose added:

“Very poor service delivery. He takes photos and acts as if he is providing service delivery. Today I was in the Johannesburg CBD, and I did not see the clean streets that he keeps on posting on Facebook.”

Vusi Mthembu suggest:

“Now the MK and EFF won't save him.”

