The Democratic Alliance has released a statement regarding Dr Dion George's resignation from the party after 30 years

Chairperson of the Federal Council, Helen Zille, noted that Dr George was set to appear before the DA’s Federal Legal Commission

Dr George and John Steenhuisen were also due to appear before the FLC for bringing the party into disrepute through the media

The Democratic Alliance has responded to Dr Dion George’s resignation from the party after 30 years. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ DrDionGeorge (X)

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance has released a statement following the resignation of Dr Dion George, saying that it was unfortunate he did so before facing a disciplinary hearing.

Dr George, the former Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), resigned as the party’s Chairperson of Federal Finance and as a member of the party after 30 years.

His announcement was made on 15 January 2026, during an explosive interview with eNCA, in which he also accused John Steenhuisen of being captured by the African National Congress.

DA responds to Dr George’s resignation

The DA has since released a statement noting the resignation of Dr George from the party and wishing him well in his future endeavours. Dr George was a member of the party for the past 30 years.

The statement, authored by Chairperson of the Federal Council, Helen Zille, also said it was unfortunate that he resigned before appearing before the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC).

According to the statement, Dr George was due to appear before the FLC on allegations that staff appointments to his Ministerial office were done in a way that unjustifiably raised their salaries, at public expense.

There were also allegations that staff in his ministry sought departmental information to pursue internal party political matters. Dr George and Steenhuisen were also due to appear before the FLC for bringing the party into disrepute through the media.

“It would have been preferable for Dr George to go through the FLC process to test the veracity of these allegations. The rest of the FLC process will proceed as determined by the DA’s Federal Executive,” the statement read.

Dr Dion George alleged that John Steenhuisen was captured by the ANC and criminal elements. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Why were Dr George and Steenhuisen set to appear before the FLC?

The party’s Federal Executive accepted a recommendation by the FLC to hold a disciplinary inquiry to determine whether either or both Steenhuisen or Dr George violated sections of the DA’s federal constitution.

The sections related to bringing the party into disrepute, reflecting negatively on the party, and undermining internal co-operation within the party. The decision came after Steenhuisen recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa remove Dr George as minister and replace him with Willie Aucamp.

Dr George then publicly claimed that Steenhuisen had misappropriated party funds through the use of his party-issued credit card. Steenhuisen dismissed the allegations, saying it was a “revenge attempt” because Dr George was removed as a minister.

Steenhuisen has since been cleared of wrongdoing.

How did South Africans react to the situation?

Social media users weighed in on Dr George’s resignation and the party’s response, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Sphe J Hadebe stated:

“And people say it’s the MK Party which has problems. Kanti, DA, it's not raining but pouring. Enjoying the perks of being in the GNU.”

Ivan Perring said:

“Trouble in paradise.”

Christopher Mark V Lowe added:

“Dion George’s 1-hour interview with eNCA is devastating. Devastating for John Steenhuisen and those in the DA covering up for him and protecting him.”

Lisa Kudrow suggested:

“He must join uMkhonto weSizwe.”

Bradley Babie Arendse said:

“If he had nothing to hide, he would have proven his innocence.”

Luthando Jamda noted:

“Talking about dropping the ball at a crucial time, DA.”

Johan Thompson said:

“The DA is crumbling. Steenhuisen is selling the party out. It will be called DAANC shortly.”

