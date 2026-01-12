The Democratic Alliance has temporarily cleared party leader John Steenhuisen of allegations that he misused a party credit card for personal expenses

Despite this, Steenhuisen and former minister Dion George will face a disciplinary process to determine whether their public dispute brought the party into disrepute

The inquiry follows George’s dismissal last year and includes instructions for both members to refrain from airing internal disagreements publicly

John Steenhuisen has temporarily been cleared after being accused of misusing the party' credit card. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Executive Committee (FEC) announced on 12 January 2026 that it had temporarily cleared party leader, John Steenhuisen, of allegations that he misused a party credit card for personal expenses.

Despite this finding, Eyewitness News (EWN) reports that both Steenhuisen and former minister Dion George will still face a disciplinary process to determine whether their public fallout brought the party into disrepute.

The tensions stem from Steenhuisen’s decision last year to dismiss George, who later accused the DA leader of financial impropriety.

DA announces outcome of investigation

The DA’s Federal Executive Committee released a statement confirming that the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) had recommended disciplinary action against both members. The FLC’s preliminary investigation found that all expenditure on Steenhuisen’s credit card had been fully reconciled, with no prima facie evidence of misappropriation. Any limited personal expenses were adequately explained and reimbursed. Federal Executive Chairperson Helen Zille emphasised that both Steenhuisen and George have been instructed to refrain from publicly airing their disputes until the investigation is finalised.

The inquiry also follows a complaint lodged by George with the Public Protector concerning his removal as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. In addition, the FEC has asked the FLC to establish whether state resources were misused and to investigate how sensitive internal financial information was leaked.

"⁠The DA is committed to following due process in the handling of internal disciplinary matters and expects party members to respect the outcomes of this preliminary report and further inquiries, on which future decisions of the Fedex will be based," the party said

Steenhuisen and George under internal probe

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed that it is probing allegations involving party leader John Steenhuisen and former environmental affairs minister Dion George. Party spokesperson Karabo Khakhau said the Federal Executive had mandated an investigation into the claims, including accusations of credit card misuse. She added that the probe also extends to other individuals allegedly implicated in misconduct. Khakhau further noted that disciplinary directives have been issued to prevent party members from engaging in public disputes while the process is ongoing.

Dion George accused John Steenhuisen of orchestrating his suspension. Image: DA Website

Source: UGC

