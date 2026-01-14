Donald Trump's reaction to a heckler in Michigan is going viral and earning the United States President a lot of criticism

Trump was touring Ford’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Detroit, Michigan, when an employee insulted him

Social media users criticised Trump for his reaction to the situation, with some finding the funny side to his response

Donald Trump showed a Michigan man the middle finger after he was heckled. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – The White House has come out in defence of Donald Trump after the United States President appeared to show the middle finger to a man who was heckling him.

Trump was touring Ford’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, when one of the workers admonished him.

The man shouted ‘paedophile protector’ at Trump, while the US President walked on a balcony above workers at the automobile factory.

How did Trump respond?

In a video shared by TMZ, which is circulating on X, Trump appears to say ‘f*** you’ twice at the man. The video then shows him appearing to give the man a middle finger as he continues walking.

The employee has reportedly been suspended as Ford investigates the matter.

How did the White House respond?

The White House has come out in defence of the president, describing the employee as a ‘lunatic’.

Steven Cheung, White House Communications Director, did not confirm whether Trump flashed his middle finger, but said there was nothing wrong with Trump’s response.

Cheung said Trump gave an “appropriate and unambiguous” response when “a lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage”.

Donald Trump was touring a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, when the incident happened. Image: Michael Tessier

Source: Getty Images

Trump administration is under pressure to release Epstein files

Trump’s reaction comes as his administration continues to face pressure to release the Epstein files. The files contain documents detailing the criminal activities of American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Department of Justice has released less than 1% of the files, despite a federal law which required that required the files be released in full in mid-December 2025. The ID card of a South African national was among the identity documents already published.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the process has been slowed to protect the identities of the victims.

Trump previously claimed that the files were a hoax created by the radical left lunatics to deflect from the great success of the Republican Party.

Employee’s actions spark many reactions online

The actions of the Ford employee and Trump’s reaction to them have sparked tons of reactions online. While many praised the Ford employee, there were others who defended Trump.

Scooter Allan said:

“So much for freedom of speech over there in America.”

Candy Louis asked:

“Surely that doesn't even qualify as an insult. Isn't it just a statement of fact?”

Linda Chavez stated:

“Plenty of people wish they could do this.”

Jeanne Safford Marshall said:

“Gee. What a classy president. A real role model for our kids.”

Frank Yuzdepski added:

“Suspended for telling the truth …got to love 2026.”

Skylare Scroggins asked:

“Why cuss someone and flip them off if it’s not true?”

Gilbert Valenzuela sided with Trump:

“Friendly reminder. You don't heckle a president and expect nothing to happen. Good thing this isn't the good old days when you disappeared.”

