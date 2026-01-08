The South African Communist Party (SACP) and other trade unions, and civil-society organisations, protested outside the United States embassy

Solly Mapaila, the General Secretary of the SACP, addressed the crowds as he blasted Donald Trump and his recent actions in Venezuela

Mapaila also took issue with the European continent, criticising its lack of condemnation of Trump, and warning of a new world war

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Solly Mapaila accused Donald Trump of wanting a third world war, saying that the USA was acting like a terrorist state. Image: South African Communist Party

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Solly Mapaila has slammed Donald Trump and the European continent in a speech outside the United States embassy in Pretoria.

Mapaila, the General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), described the USA as a terrorist state, as he criticised the country’s actions in Venezuela.

The SACP, along with other trade unions, political formations, and civil-society organisations, gathered outside the embassy on 8 January 2026 to raise their concerns about US military operations, which led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Saturday, 3 January 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The couple have since been imprisoned in the US, where they are on trial on charges of narco-terrorism and possession of weapons. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

What did Mapaila say about Trump?

Addressing the gathered crowds, Mapaila called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, saying the charges against them were trumped up. He also claimed that the American government had violated international law.

“The United States of America has acted as a terrorist state. As a rogue state,” Mapaila said.

Various groups gathered outside the US embassy in Pretoria to protest against the USA's actions in Venezuela. Image: South African Communist Party

Source: Facebook

Mapaila concerned about Trump’s actions

Mapaila also noted that the US didn’t just launch an attack in Venezuela, but also threatened other nations and even seized a Russian-flagged tanker in the Atlantic. He said that it was lucky that Russia did not respond to the situation with military action. He did raise concerns that the US was seeking a third World War with its actions.

“It’s this madness of the man in the White House that is shocking all of us,” Mapaila stated.

SACP General Secretary is also disappointed with Europe

The SACP General Secretary didn’t just criticise Trump, but also said he was disappointed with the reaction of Europe to the situation. Mapaila described Europe as the main coloniser, who were two-faced.

“They can’t condemn what Trump is doing. The bottom line is that they are part and parcel of the imperialist order today,” he claimed.

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for Nicolas Maduro’s immediate release

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the US's military action in Venezuela.

The President condemned the military operations and called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Ramaphosa's condemnation of the USA.

Source: Briefly News