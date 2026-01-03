US President Trump announced that the US will take control over Venezuela until new leadership is established

This comes after US forces captured President Maduro and his wife in Venezuela during a coordinated operation

The South African government called for an urgent UN meeting over US military action in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, 3 January 2026, that the United States will assume control of Venezuela on an interim basis until a new leader replaces Nicolás Maduro.

US government to take control

In a media briefing, Trump said the US intends to administer the country temporarily to oversee what he described as a safe, orderly and carefully managed transition of power. He indicated that American control would remain in place until a new government is installed, signalling a major escalation in Washington’s involvement in Venezuela’s political future. The US President said that President Maduro will be tried in America's courts.

He also openly signalled Washington’s intention to assert deep control over Venezuela’s oil sector. Trump said that Venezuela has not been pumping enough oil, calling it a buzz. He noted that the US will take over the infrastructure to make money for the country.

Trump has claimed that American forces carried out a large-scale operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. He stated that the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and ended with the pair being removed from the country. The US actions have included the seizure of oil tankers linked to Venezuela and strikes aimed at disrupting alleged drug-smuggling operations.

South African government takes a stand

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation stated that the South African government expressed serious concern over recent developments reportedly confirmed by the United States.

South Africa regards these actions as a violation of the United Nations Charter, which forbids the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any sovereign state. The department emphasised that the Charter does not authorise external military intervention in matters that are considered to fall within the domestic jurisdiction of another nation.

