South Africa calls for an urgent UN meeting over US military action in Venezuela

The South African government warned against unilateral military intervention, violating the UN Charter

Social media users expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of South Africa's stance

South Africa has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - South Africa has called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council following what it describes as unilateral military action by the United States in Venezuela.

Military strike carried out against Venezuela

In a statement issued on Saturday, 3 January 2025, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the South African government noted with grave concern developments confirmed by the United States. It indicated that a large-scale military strike had been carried out against Venezuela and that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured and removed from the country.

The department said South Africa views the reported actions as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any sovereign state. It added that the Charter does not permit external military intervention in matters that fall within the domestic jurisdiction of another country.

According to the statement, South Africa believes history has shown that military invasions of sovereign states often lead to instability and prolonged crises. It warned that unlawful, unilateral use of force undermines international stability and the principle of equality among nations. The government has urged the UN Security Council to convene urgently to address the situation, citing the council’s mandate to maintain international peace and security.

Maduro and Flores now face US charges for narco-terrorism and drug importation from a 2020 New York indictment. Image: Jesus Vargos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users share their thoughts on the statement.

@VideosVuvu said:

"I was praying our government doesn't say anything, because they might issue nothing and regard it as a statement."

@Gadfly342043 said:

"Condemning illegality is easy. Enforcing the principle is hard. If unilateral force shreds sovereignty in Caracas today, it will do so elsewhere tomorrow. International law cannot be selective; or it is not law at all."

@Tee_Zee_zw said:

"Grave concern", but the phone lines to the White House have been silent since the G20 fallout. Asking the UN to convene when the US just bypassed them entirely is like asking the referee for a foul after the game is already over."

@TheOldCootBiker said:

"Why are Venezuelans celebrating in the streets at this time?"

@fasstfwd said:

"The US has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Do you really think they are going to allow it to pass a resolution condemning themselves?"

@tersfees said:

"Whether it's Israel-Palestine, Iran, not condemning Russia for Ukraine, China-Taiwan, Venezuela or ANC diplomats mocking Trump, the ANC continues to find ways to prove it's an enemy of the US."

