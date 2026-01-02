Two men were arrested following the circulation of a video depicting the brutal assault of a security guard in East London

Exxaro Resources released a statement following the arrest, confirming that one suspect was an employee of one of its contractors

South Africans weighed in on the arrests and the statement released by the company, sharing mixed reactions to it

EASTERN CAPE – One man has found himself in hot water with his job after he was arrested in connection with the assault of a private security guard in East London.

The individual, who cannot be named as yet, was one of two people arrested for the brutal assault of a guard at the eBuhlanti Marina Glen on 30 December 2025.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media, leading to police hastily tracking down the suspects. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Suspect’s access to work has been revoked

Following the confirmation of the arrests, Exxaro Resources released a statement confirming that one of the alleged suspects had been identified as an employee of one of its contractors.

Exxaro Resources stated that it does not tolerate any behaviour that is contrary to its values, and thus, the alleged suspect's access to the company was immediately revoked.

Why were the men arrested?

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, confirmed that the suspects were arrested in connection with a viral video, which depicted the assault of a security guard.

The violent altercation reportedly occurred after the guard confronted individuals who were allegedly parked in an improper manner. When the guard asked the group to move their vehicle off the road, they attacked him.

The suspects now face charges of common assault.

South Africans welcome arrests, divided by Exxaro’s decision

Social media users welcomed the swift arrests, but some expressed concern at Exxaro’s decision.

@SelBoyT said:

“Great news. 2026, let’s clean our country by ourselves.”

@MoloiNoks said:

“It is so refreshing to see a company that still values the adherence to its Code of Conduct in a country marred by corruption and criminality. May this be a lesson not just for Exxaro employees and its third-party vendors but to all corporations and the working class.”

@iamziyar argued:

“This company is abusing this staff member for things he did in his private life, during the festive season nogal. As citizens, we must rise against this sort of abuse of employees by employers because this poor guy is being targeted to prove a point and make a name for this useless company. We must reject this with all contempt as citizens of the republic because this is similar (if not worse) to what Vodacom did to Nkosana Makate.”

@nomadandinlove urged:

“Please offer the victim a job. I'm sure you need security somewhere at one of your premises. Let's do better.”

@Hottie6l6 stated:

“Just like that, he’s now unemployed. All because he thought he was untouchable.”

@b_dikela asked:

“I have all the sympathy for the victim, but this corporate overreach by Exxarro is dangerous. I thought SA had the rule of law: a case is made at a police station, a court hears the case, judgement is made. Where do employers come in?”

@Wabz2040 stated:

“Don’t bow to nonsensical pressure. This has nothing to do with work. If he is found guilty and has a criminal record, then you can dismiss him...otherwise, this has nothing to do with work.”

