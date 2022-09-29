An unidentified man stabbed a security guard and opened fire at a primary school in KwaZulu-Natal

Alston primary school pupils were waiting to be picked up when the man breached the school premises

School staff and community members eventually subdued the gunman before handing him over to the police

PIETERMARITZBURG - An allegedly deranged man entered a Pietermaritzburg primary school, attacked three adults and opened fire on the premises.

Alston Primary school pupils are traumatised after a gunman entered the school and fired blank gunshots on the premises. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & Gary John Norman

Source: Getty Images

The gunman breached Alston Primary School through a pedestrian gate and proceeded to assault a security guard employed at the school. The man stabbed the security guard with a screwdriver before disarming him of his gas firearm.

According to The Witness, the dreadlocked man fired blank gunshots from the gas pistol. Even though the gunshots weren't actual, they sounded authentic to the unsuspecting pupils waiting to be picked up from school.

Video footage of the incident shows the hysterical school children screaming and running for cover as the gunshots ring in the background.

One bystander recounted the traumatic incident saying that the assailant was strong and fought off community members who tried to subdue and disarm him.

The man was eventually overpowered and disarmed by some of the school staff. The subdued man was handed over to police when emergency services arrived at the scene. There were no fatalities in the attack.

The MEC for education, Mbali Frazer, condemned the violent attack and called for schools to be gun-free spaces. The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has dispatched social workers to Alston primary to provide counselling to traumatised school children and staff, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the attack at Alston primary school

South Africans are disturbed that someone would open fire at a primary school.

Here are some comments:

Itumeleng Kungwane asked:

"How did we get here? We are becoming a cold ruthless nation by the day! What kind of kids are we raising if we do such in front of them?"

Nana Mamatwins exclaimed:

"Why are people so heartless ☹️ this is pure evil."

Sbahle Yoghurt Ngcobo said:

"I watched the video the kids were so traumertise"

Danisile Dannie commented:

"Ohk manje where is the Minister of ignorance if this is not terrorism, then I don't know."

Luthando Brazo Ngqani EC added:

"This country is depressing "

Sharon Mabunda asked:

"Why do this to children, mara"

Lindiwe Mngomezulu claimed:

"Sick world that we are living in"

