An unsuspecting man got robbed of his cellphone in broad daylight in a video uploaded online

The act is all too common when it comes to South Africa, but what caught peeps off guard was the getaway car

Mzansi's netizens were urged to be careful with their belongings when out and about in their respective cities

An unsuspecting man got robbed of his cellphone in broad daylight. An unknown assailant snatched the device out of his hand and quickly jumped into a getaway vehicle.

A man got caught off-guard when he had his phone robbed in broad daylight, scaring South Africans. Images: Vehicle Trackers/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The harrowing clip was uploaded by Vehicle Trackers through a Twitter post that urged South Africans to be very careful. What makes this even sadder is that phone snatching within the country is actually quite common.

The shocking train of events ends with the criminal running into a getaway car that was prepared to whisk the thief away. The clip also highlights the state of crime within South Africa, where such nefarious individuals run rampant with much impunity.

The clip discussed a serious discussion on being vigilant and safe in the country. Some peeps were also surprised by the getaway vehicle. See the responses below:

@XolaniK said:

"And it’s not even about the phone itself. Within minutes they’ve accessed your bank apps and transacted. Ukuthi bangena kanjani, nami amyaz’ ‍♂️"

@Zane53650799 commented:

"Thank God they just took the phone without harming him."

@BoitumeloCaleb shared:

@hlubijonez mentioned:

"It's always that same Corrolla model. Am I the only one who've noticed this? One day their luck will run out."

@HarmonyBongane said:

"Imagine having a serious, lucrative phone call and then someone does this smh "

@Senzo25426199 posted:

@SocietyNews commented:

"Don't worry... One day they'll will meet their match."

@SirMlondo shared:

"Same thing happened to last month in Ghandi Square Dischem entrance, they took my iPhone 13 pro max and transferred money from my Capitec app within 30 minutes, 24k gone."

