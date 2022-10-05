A Twitter thread asking the young women who were on the cover of perm boxes as kids to show themselves is trending online

One by one, each young lady showed how they have transformed since their days modelling for various relaxer brands

The viral tweet has many tweeps fascinated, with so many beauties replying to the thread with snaps of how they currently look

An online thread asking ladies who were on perm boxes when they were kids to show where they are now is trending on social media.

Lex (IG: big_.lex) is one of many former relaxer girls who have opted to go natural. Image: Lex (IG: big_.lex)/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Started by Twitter user, @AshTheDonLeon, the post asked the question of where the young ladies are today.

The tweet is currently going viral online and has racked up over 220k ‘likes’ on Twitter, with the post captioned:

“Where are these girls today? Show yourselves.”

So many young women who were on the cover of various relaxer brands posted snaps of themselves and what they currently look like.

Interestingly, many of the gorgeous women now rock natural hairstyles and have blossomed into radiant huns.

Let’s take a look at the post and some of the ladies who once modelled perms:

Social media peeps left some interesting comments on the fascinating thread:

@Dro2H wanted to start a thread looking at where the guys who were on hair dye boxes are now:

“Don’t forget about the fellas. Where are they now?”

@SihleStan231 commented that one of the women is still on the Dark and Lovely branded relaxers in Mzansi – LOL:

“I think you're still on the South Africa ones.”

Source: Briefly News