Ndavi Nokeri is known for embracing change in all its forms and is once again sporting her signature high ponytail look

The 2022 Miss SA posted a video on Instagram as she proudly showed off the hairdo and looked radiant in a breathtaking red outfit

In September, the 23-year-old switched up her look and rocked pretty faux locs, which looked incredible on her

Ndavi Nokeri is back to looking glam in a high ponytail, which is one of her most iconic looks, worn on the evening she was crowned in August 2022.

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri's sleek high ponytail is back and cuter than ever. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

In September, the new Miss SA changed up her look and wore pretty, golden brown faux locs, celebrating spring, renewal and transformation.

Now, in a clip posted on Instagram, South Africa’s sweetheart made a video on her balcony at the Ellipse Waterfall as she flaunted her sleek, curled ponytail and looked radiant in a red outfit.

The 23-year-old clearly looks amazing in any hairstyle. Let’s take a peek at her video:

Ndavi, who has already won over Mzansi, melted many more hearts as she proudly rocked the new do.

Here are some top reactions from Instagram peeps:

Sifisobande loves the look:

“Our gorgeous queen.”

loyiso.sibiya added:

“Miss ma’am, you better work that ponytail.”

matthew.gilfellow reacted:

“The hair is hairing.”

tsakane_mab wrote:

“You are so beautiful, our Queen.”

_miss_sekete is all about that red outfit:

“Lady in red.”

sam_dubazane hopes she will take home the Miss Universe crown:

“A whole Miss Universe.”

Nkhwashupumzile noted:

“There's just something with this hairstyle that can't be explained.”

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri’s 6 most iconic hairstyles: From the cute high ponytail, faux locs, braids and more

