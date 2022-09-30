Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri has proven time and time again that she is a beauty queen who is not afraid of change

While the high ponytail has been one of the 23-year-old’s most iconic hairstyles, the good sis hasn’t shied away from changing things up every once in a while

Briefly News takes a peek at the Limpopo-born beaut’s top six most iconic hairstyles thus far

Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri is all about embracing change and enjoying every minute of her reign as South Africa’s beauty queen.

Ndavi Nokeri looks great with many different hairstyles. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old loves her high ponytail but hasn’t shied away from changing things up with her overall look.

Briefly News takes a peek at some of the new Miss SA’s most iconic hairstyles thus far. We cannot wait to see which style she’ll have next!

Ndavi’s iconic high ponytail

Throughout many moments of her Miss SA journey, Ndavi was seen rocking this hairdo and even wore the style on the evening she was crowned. Briefly News previously wrote about the lovely lady becoming a South African brand ambassador and moving into her lux apartment donning this do. It’s become one of her signature looks.

Faux locs signify change for the new Miss SA

Previously, Briefly News wrote about the Limpopo-born hun rocking faux locs at the beginning of September to signify the start of Spring and renewal. Ndavi posted a few snaps in her new apartment and looked gorgeous as she embraced the new look.

Sleek, curly tresses are a must

Like the high ponytail, sleek tresses are also iconic to Ndavi, with the stunning look perfectly accentuating her beautiful cheekbones and gorgeous face.

An afro for Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri

Ndavi does not usually rock the afro look and donned the do for an official photoshoot. However, she looked so good that we wouldn’t mind if the style made another appearance.

A high bun to show off

The high bun hairstyle perfectly shows off Ndavi’s stunning face and amazing bone structure. It’s a look she wears with poise and elegance, and we totally love it.

Pretty in braids

Ndavi also looks so amazing wearing braids. The look accentuates her youthful glow.

