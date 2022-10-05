One beautiful woman from Johannesburg has taken to the socials to celebrate achieving a dream she has had since she was ten years old

Javani Rajoo smiled broadly next to her new BMW on a pic posted on LinkedIn, adding a snap from when she was a kid and had hopes of owning a Beemer

The stunner received so many warm congratulatory messages on her post, with peeps eagerly wishing her well

One determined babe is delighted to have fulfilled a dream she has had since she was a 10-year-old child.

Javani Rajoo is thrilled about bagging a Beemer. Image: Javani Rajoo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Javani Rajoo proudly celebrated obtaining a Beemer and looked lovely as she posed next to the lux vehicle on a pic posted on LinkedIn.

Next to the snap, the radiant woman also shared a photo of herself as a child next to a BMW when she had hopes of owning the spectacular whip.

Javani’s post was captioned:

“Look at God. Today I fulfilled a dream I’ve had since I was 10 years old. I found the one.”

Social media users celebrated with the pretty sis, wishing her well for the new ride. Let’s peek at some reactions from LinkedIn well-wishers:

Noxol Makarige said:

“Congratulations, sister Javani. All the best with your new ride.”

Festive Sibeko wrote:

“Congratulations. This is a great motivation and testimony to emphasise the importance of dreaming.”

Bongani Ndaba reacted:

“God is so kind. He does wonders and fulfils our dreams.”

Niko Pienaar added:

“Congrats Javani. Enjoy your new lifestyle, because this is not merely a car. It’s a lifestyle that you’re going to fall in love with. Happy motoring. Be safe, and well done. God bless.”

