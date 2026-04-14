Ciara Miller and West Wilson found love on the set of Summer House in 2023. However, their relationship lasted only a few months after the show wrapped. During the Season 8 reunion in June 2024, Wilson revealed the reason for their breakup, claiming he did not want to be “Ciara’s puppet”.

People referred to me as “Ciara’s newbie guy” in everything we were tagged in or posted about. I was like, “Am I just going to be some random guy who came onto the show and was her puppet the entire time?”

Ciara Miller during a 2026 episode of the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show (L). West Wilson at the SiriusXM Studios in 2025 (R). Photo: Charles Sykes, Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In the reunion, West cited his uncertainty about navigating life in the spotlight while being in a relationship as one of the reasons he broke up with Ciara.

as one of the reasons he broke up with Ciara. On 31 March 2026, West Wilson and Amanda Batula made their relationship Instagram official .

. Ciara was reportedly “blindsided” and “devastated” by the news, as Amanda was one of her best friends.

by the news, as Amanda was one of her best friends. Amanda’s ex-husband, Kyle Cooke, called West’s move a “wild betrayal” of the “bro code”.

West and Ciara shared their first kiss on 15 July 2023 and continued dating after the production of Summer House Season 8 ended.

However, the pair broke up during an early December dinner date after Wilson revealed he could not commit to a serious relationship due to “show-related reasons”. According to People, Ciara accused West of “playing games” with her during the reunion, saying:

He used the show as an excuse to end things with me. He obviously enjoyed using the easy way out.

Wilson responded with an apology to Miller, revealing:

I am sorry for hurting you. Although I expressed myself a little too late, my feelings for you were always genuine. I have no regrets about being in a relationship with you.

West Wilson at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami in 2024 (L). The reality TV star with Amanda and Ciara (L-R). Photo: Ivan Apfel via Getty Images, @westling.conrad on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Summer House co-stars West and Amanda Batula sparked dating rumours in early 2026

On 5 March 2026, Deuxmoi reported that Amanda and West were allegedly romantically involved after they were spotted together in New York City. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on 24 March 2026, Wilson downplayed the buzz, saying:

She is single now, so I have to show her the streets a little. But if it is not clear, she is my friend and a very important person to me.

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke had confirmed the end of their four-year marriage on 19 January 2026.

The pair’s relationship grew from a “long-standing friendship”

On 31 March 2026, West and Amanda confirmed their romance in a joint Instagram statement. According to E! News, the post read:

Over the years, we have shown up for each other as friends, and what developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. While it was not our intention to hide anything, we needed a little space to process things privately before coming on here.

West Wilson, Amanda Batula and Jesse Solomon (L-R) during Summer House's Season 10 premiere at 92NY. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

They added:

We understand that our relationship may have an impact beyond just us. Nonetheless, we never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless.

Ciara is “heartbroken” over West and Amanda’s headline-making romance

After West and Amanda confirmed their romance, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Ciara felt “betrayed” by the couple’s actions.

Ciara and Amanda were very close. She cut them off immediately after finding out about their relationship. While Ciara is furious at West, she is more hurt by Amanda. To her, this is more than just breaking girl code.

She is “thriving” amid the love triangle drama

Miller laughed off Batula and Wilson’s relationship while hosting the red carpet for HBO Max’s Euphoria Season 3 premiere on 7 April 2026. She asked Sydney Sweeney:

What happens if you steal your friend’s ex-boyfriend? I think you ought to get married.

Ciara Miller at the SiriusXM Studios in 2026. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

The actress replied:

In the end, you have to make it worth the pain.

On 11 April, Ciara subtly took a jab at West and Amanda’s romance again in a joint Instagram post with beauty retailer Sephora. She posted a photo holding a Sephora bag, writing:

Sephora rewards loyalty!

Amanda Batula apologised for the hurt her romance with West has caused

On 10 April 2026, Amanda Batula took to Instagram Stories to address the backlash following the confirmation of her relationship with West. She wrote:

I am truly sorry to everyone I have disappointed or hurt. For the sake of my mental health, I will start living with some sense of normalcy. Although this still weighs heavily on me, I will go back to posting online. However, this does not mean I am ignoring what happened.

West Wilson during a 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

Ciara Miller and West Wilson dated for approximately five months before calling it quits. Here are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple:

How old is Ciara Miller?

Miller (30 as of April 2026) was born on 24 December 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia. Before her reality TV career, she was an ICU travel nurse.

What does West Wilson do for a living?

Wilson is a media producer and sports journalist. He currently works as a Sports Social and Editorial Producer for Complex Networks.

Wrapping up

Ciara Miller and West Wilson were the breakout couple of Summer House Season 8. However, their relationship ended shortly after filming due to Wilson’s “fear of commitment” and the pressures of his newfound fame on reality TV. He is presently dating Miller’s ex-friend, Amanda Batula.

READ MORE: Jax and Brittany's divorce status: has the split been finalised?

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's divorce. The Vanderpump Rules stars separated in January 2024, and Brittany filed for divorce in August after five years of marriage.

Jax and Brittany welcomed their first child, Cruz Cauchi, in April 2021. They have both said co-parenting is their priority after revealing their son's autism diagnosis.

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News