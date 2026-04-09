On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Naomi Sheehen announced the death of her husband Michael Patrick

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sheehen shared details of the Game of Thrones actor's final moments

The actor’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes, with mourners highlighting both his talent and the personal impact he had

'Game of Thrones' Actor Michael Patrick died after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Image: michaelpatrick314

Source: Instagram

The entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of a Game of Thrones actor at the age of 35.

On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Naomi Sheehan announced that her husband, Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick, had died.

The Northern Irish writer made sporadic appearances in several TV shows, including as a wilding in a season 6 episode of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick dies aged 35

The Belfast-born actor was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2023. The incurable disease causes muscle weakness that gets progressively worse over a few months or years, ultimately shortening lifespan. ALS is the most common form of the disease, although Michael Patrick’s family had not revealed his exact diagnosis.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Naomi Sheehan announced Michael Patrick’s death at the Northern Ireland Hospice. She shared that the Game of Thrones actor passed away surrounded by friends

“He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are,” part of the statement reads.

Read the statement by clicking the link

Peeps mourn Game of Thrones actor

Social media users flooded the comments with condolence messages and words of comfort for the bereaved family. Some also paid tribute to Michael Patrick.

Here are some of the comments:

mndassoc said:

“We are so sorry to hear that Mick has died, Naomi. He was a great advocate for motor neurone disease, a talented actor and a lovely man. We are sending you lots of love and remain here to support you. 🧡”

amy.trigg shared:

“Sending you so much love Naomi ❤️ Mick made me laugh so, so hard - often when we weren’t supposed to be laughing! He was one of the first people who encouraged me to send off my writing into the world. I owe him a lot. A 10/10 human all round! No notes”

pierrenovellie remarked:

“One of the best men I ever met - frighteningly talented and always clever, funny and generous. I was fortunate to have known him. Sending you guys strength and love.”

smockalleytheatre said:

“Everyone from Smock Alley sends our deepest condolences. Electric Micknic in 2024 was such a joyful celebration of Michael as a person and a performer. He will be sorely missed.”

fowerairkers commented:

“I loved him completely; my heart is broken for you. All my love in the world to you and the whole family, how lucky we were to have him, I’m so, so sorry for your loss.”

Fans mourned the death of Northern Irish actor Michael Patrick. Image: michaelpatrick314

Source: Instagram

Ladysmith Black Mambazo star Albert Mazibuko dies

Meanwhile, Michael Patrick's death comes days after Briefly News reported that Ladysmith Black Mambazo issued a statement confirming the death of one of its founding members.

In a statement released on its official Facebook page, the award-winning choral group confirmed details of Albert Mazibuko's passing.

Source: Briefly News