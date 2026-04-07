A Howard University general surgery resident is going viral after revealing she is also a trained ballet dancer with years of experience

Her story is opening up a bigger conversation about what ballet and surgery actually have in common behind the scenes

The internet had a lot to say after she posted about her double life, and the reaction in the comments was overwhelming

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An American medical student at Howard University in Washington is living proof that pointe shoes and a scalpel are not as far apart as most people think.

TikToker, @dancingmdtobe recording content for her TikTok account. Images: @dancingmdtobe

Source: TikTok

The woman, known online as @dancingmdtobe, is a general surgery resident in training who has spent years splitting her life between the ballet studio and the hospital floor. She is based in Washington, and she is part of the 2026 residency match cycle. It is one of the most competitive medical milestones a doctor can face.

She went on social media to let people know that the woman who is about to do operations on them might also be the one who just nailed a perfect pirouette.

Two worlds, one woman

Her journey is not as unusual as it sounds, but it is rare enough to stop people mid-scroll. On 30 March 2026, she posted a TikTok clip with the caption “Your future surgeon is also a ballerina,” and the internet had plenty to say about it.

Her TikTok bio describes her life in two lines: dance diaries of a ballerina turned general surgery resident. That short sentence carries years of early mornings, sore feet, anatomy textbooks, and operating room rotations. General surgery is one of the most demanding residency paths in American medicine.

Match Day 2026, held on 20 March, saw more than 53,000 medical students enter the national matching programme. General surgery drew some of the most competitive applicants in the country. Getting there takes everything.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Social media reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Remote Kiwi 🥝 commented:

“This is one of the biggest flexes I've ever seen.”

@Syd wrote:

“It showed in your hands the way you held them after scrubbing in the first clip. 😂 You can not take the ballet hands out of the ballerina.”

@TinestTerribleTroll🇨🇦🇵🇸 said:

“Smart, beautiful, graceful, and athletic. You are the realisation of so many little girls' dreams.”

@MCL noted:

“Residency success is strongly correlated with being a star athlete or musician. Does ballet count as both? Congratulations Dr. 🥰”

@mj1848 said:

“Well, okay, Barbie! How does it feel to live the real life dream of six year olds? (In the best possible way!) ❤️”

@'*•.¸♡ Joaosie ♡¸.•*' commented:

“You are genuinely the coolest person. The way both things need so much time and dedication, how do you find the time to balance both? 😭”

TikToker, @dancingmdtobe practicing. Image: @dancingmdtobe

Source: TikTok

More articles involving ballerinas

Briefly News previously reported that a little girl left many people in awe with her impressive performance for the people of Kasi.

previously reported that a little girl left many people in awe with her impressive performance for the people of Kasi. A young American woman impressed online users after showing her latest performance as a ballerina.

A passionate ballerina built a ballet studio from scratch in a backyard to teach township kids.

Videos celebrating local artist Mary Sibande’s powerful art, which honours Black women and challenges Western depictions, went viral online.

Source: Briefly News