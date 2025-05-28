A passionate ballerina built a ballet studio from scratch in a backyard to teach township kids

A young lady with big dreams and love for the township took a bold step and turned her passion into a business, enjoying the fulfilment of watching kasi kids flourish.

The young dancer, TikTok user @its_mballet, had people emotional and inspired as she showed off the ballet studio she built at home for local kids.

Young ballerina builds dream studio in Thembisa

The video takes you through the full glow-up of the space, turning from a normal backyard into a studio called Mballet. The studio name is a mix of her name, Mbali, and her passion, ballet. Inside, little ballerinas are seen stretching, spinning, and practising with real joy.

In her voice-over, @its_mballet says her parents gave her everything they could, and now it’s her turn to give back and grind. She says the studio is proof that black kids can break through and achieve greatness. The space is now open for sign-ups.

Older ladies asked if the young lady would consider ballet classes for adults. Image: its_mballet

Source: Instagram

SA loves the ballet studio

Social media users were deeply touched by her story and filled the comment section with admiration and praise. Many parents flooded her comment section, asking about enrollment ages and how they could sign up their nieces or daughters.

Some loved the Mballet name and called her a creative genius. Others showed @its_mballet love, asking if they could donate, just to support her vision and see it grow bigger.

User @Thenjiwe Masuku said:

"Mbali 💐💐💐 these are for you! Thank you for teaching young girls to dream. May you continue to be supported in this passion. 👌♥️."

User @Sibusiso added:

"Shout out to you, aunty. Yoh, I am not a girl, kodwa it's all love and support bandla 🙏🏾. Wow."

Sibongile Fumhe shared:

"I love this!🥹🥹Do you accept monetary donations/how can we help you?"

User @Essy Party 🇿🇦 asked:

"Where are you located? My daughter would love this. We are in Boksburg. Beautiful work 👏

User @Mbalenhle Rikhotso enquired:

"Hi Mbali, how do we donate/support to keep the dream alive? This gave me goosebumps 🥺❤️."

User @Mbali said:

"This is so beautiful, needed this type of motivation growing a room full of people, colour. I remember in my ballet class growing up, there were only 2 of us who were black, ended up quitting.

Watch the TikTok video below:

