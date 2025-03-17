Wynberg Boys High's war cry took an exciting twist when the learners turned their powerful chants into a dance battle

The clip shared on TikTok showed the boys hyping each other up before breaking into smooth, synchronised moves

Social media users were blown away by the energy and rhythm, calling it a true display of school spirit and unity in action

Wynberg High School learners wowed many online users with their impressive dance moves.

Source: Facebook

School pride hits differently when the energy is electric. Wynberg Boys High took war cries to another level, performing to fellow learners in their packed school hall. War cries are energetic chants and songs, inspired by tradition or popular tunes, that boost team spirit and hype up matches.

A video posted under TikTok @handlesawarcries captured a legendary moment where the boys kicked off with a powerful chant before breaking into a synchronised dance showdown, attracting many views, comments and likes.

Warcry turns into a dance battle

In the clip, one boy leads the crowd chanting a war cry performed at rugby matches, which mentions Springboks rugby coach Siya Kolisi. The crowd follows his leads and when he reaches the part that goes 'Hoyaa' the room erupts with energy. The boy's excitement electrifies the space as five gents jump onto the stage.

The DJ starts spinning the decks, setting the vibe for an epic dance battle. All five boys show off their impressive dance moves, passing the spotlight to each other, as the crowd goes wild. The camera moves to show the learners screaming in excitement and singing along the rap tune, proving that boys will always be boys.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the insane hype

Social media users couldn't get enough of the school's spirit. Many called it the ultimate display of unity and rhythm, agreeing that South Africans had the best talents. Others noted that the learners' energy was infectious, saying they loved every dancer's moves. Some said that there was no better sport than rugby.

The boys' stage moment created an atmosphere that left attendees and social media users joyful and showing pride in being South African.

High school learners cheer while others perform on stage.

Source: Facebook

User @Youknowwho said:

"Rugby is the best."

User @Mac said:

"South Africa, you always have the best talents."

User @user6107961796287 added:

"Come 2026 these students will stand hand in hand and vote to save South Africa 💯💯💯😁😁."

User @Sanele King G shared:

"I really love coloured people 💕 🙏 they're vibe and cool."

User @RyZ3 said:

"They're going everywhere."

User @ig: d30unn sang along with the boys:

"Woyah woyahh woyah!!"

