A heartwarming video of learners stopping a school bus to share their lunches and cool drinks with homeless people they saw on the road touched many users

The thoughtful gesture saw kids handing out food and drinks to those in need, demonstrating compassion and selflessness beyond their years

Social media users were deeply touched by the video, with many commenting that it was refreshing to see school kids trending for all the right reasons

In a time when negative news dominates, it's refreshing to see young people trending for good things and showing empathy for those less fortunate. School learners from Lwandulwazi High School in Thokoza were filmed displaying the true spirit of ubuntu, a concept which emphasised the importance of togetherness, caring for one another, and sharing what we have with those in need.

The learners' act of kindness became a powerful reminder that compassion is something that can be taught and learned at any age. The clip was shared on TikTok by @makhosimbombela, attracting comments from social media users who shared that adults could learn from the learners' demonstration that even small gestures can have a huge impact on others.

The young ones show they care about others

In the clip, learners stand close to a woman, offering her food, juices and cool drinks. They then spot a second person a little further along and call her to come closer as more learners climb off the bus, standing on the side of the road with their lunch boxes to give them more food. One learner reminds others about the spirit of ubuntu before they have to return to their bus.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows the school learners love

The video touched many social media users who flooded the comment section, praising the school learners and wishing for more content like theirs. Many also praised the families the kids came from, with others sharing that Nelson Mandela would be proud to see young compassionate people.

User @Sir_Le_Roux commented:

"This is what we wanna see everyday. not bullying and fighting with teachers at schools. God bless you class of 2025.👏🏾👏🏾😊😊💯❤️."

User @QueenPHaverst added:

"This is the kind of children we are raising..Jesus ke Morena ❤️."

User @khofi said:

"That's what we call it Ubuntu. Ziyaqala ziyalalela izingane zethu (our kids are starting to listen) thank you Tamara🥰🥰."

User @Tai🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

"Now that’s what being South African is all about Ubuntu."

User @babes added:

"Am in tears😭😭😭 all they need is love so innocent ❣️❣️."

User @Letebele laMthimkhuluPokane said:

"South Africa is something different to the whole world! Thank you, our learners /children!"

