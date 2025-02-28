Three Afrikaans-speaking boys were captured in a heartwarming video, walking through a township-like area while vibing to a popular hit song

The boys moved effortlessly in synch to the rhythm, oozing carefree joy as they enjoyed the music together, creating an unexpected yet beautiful moment of unity

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing how touched they were by the innocence of the moment, while others called for Donald Trump to witness the beauty of SA

A group of Afrikaans-speaking boys were seen vibing to Biri Marung in a township. Credit: Nick David

Source: Getty Images

Music has long been known to unite people from all walks of life, transcending language, race, and cultural barriers. The rise of Amapiano music, a genre born in Mzansi, has showcased the global ability of music to unite people from all walks of life. Its infectious beats and rhythms have resonated worldwide, with people from different cultures coming together to enjoy the music, proving that the power of a good song is universal.

The video was shared on the South African Daily Facebook page, warming many social media users who said we might not be a perfect country but deep down we love each other,

The boys vibe to an amapiano beat

The show clip shows the three Afrikaans-speaking boys walking through a township-like area, carefree and in perfect synch to the rhythm of Biri Marung. As they move to the beat, they exude pure joy, and their effortless bonding moment warmed the hearts of many viewers online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA loves the three boys

The video sparked a flood of positive reactions, with many praising the boys for showcasing unity and friendship. Some called for Donald Trump to see how beautiful and peaceful South Africa truly is.

Others emphasised that music, particularly amapiano, continues to bring people together across racial and cultural divides, creating shared happiness and harmony.

Young boys displayed that they were proudly South African while walking in the hood. Credit: Dianne Christie

Source: Getty Images

User @Lee-Rato NaSkhosana

"They even walk the "phara" walk😁."

User @Peggy Komape Sithole

"They’re our own. These ones know the script 😂😂😂."

User @Phethle Sheila

"Slowly but surely Mandelas dream will come true simunye we are one 🌈🇿🇦❤️🙏."

User @Linda Made

"😂😂Trump is a fool if he thinks these people will live for America 😂."

User @SkhothenWetheku said:

"I say the ones that are truly hate us, now is your chance to leave, but the ones who are truly with us and not afraid of true equality I say we've got this. We can truly make it together besides the politics."

User @South Africa Vibes

"This is Gen Alpha, they don't care about where you come from or what you do."

3 Briefly News cute Afrikaans speakers related articles

A local man humorously responded to Donald Trump's invitation for Afrikaaners to move to America by playfully turning it down, saying they don't have Drink-O-Pop.

A moving video captured young Afrikaans siblings warmly embracing an African boy at a rugby field while watching a match, touching many online users.

A woman caring for an Afrikaans-speaking toddler shared an entertaining video of their isiXhosa lesson, where the toddler perfectly named body parts in the language.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News