Student life often forces individuals to be resourceful, constantly seeking ways to stretch their limited budgets while still maintaining a certain standard of living. With tight finances, students are often on the lookout for creative and affordable solutions to everyday needs, and sometimes, these solutions end up becoming viral trends.

One such example comes from a student under the TikTok handle @thandeka_luvuno, who shared a clever way to smell amazing without breaking the bank.

The student shows off the products she uses as perfumes

The short clip shared by @thandeka_luvuno shows Robertson food colourings in scents like vanilla, cinnamon, and strawberry, which can be purchased for just R13.99. She suggests mixing the food colourings with body lotion or body oil to create a longer-lasting fragrance.

Mzansi loves smelling good on a budget

The affordable trick went viral with social media users flocking to the comment section to share their thoughts. Many users commented that they already used vanilla essence, praising its pleasant scent and affordability.

Others were eager to try the trick for the first time, fascinated by the idea, while some bakers humorously voiced their concerns, joking that the product could soon run out of stock or its price could rise if more people start buying it. The video highlighted an affordable beauty hack while showcasing the creativity students employ to make the most of their limited resources.

A young lady received praise online after sharing products that make her smell nice. Image: @_musa.matinise

Source: TikTok

User @KeamogetsweFebruary shared:

"As a baker, this isn’t looking for us. Soon this small thing will be costing 500 drillion😂😂."

User @MbaliSkosana commente:

"Hai prices will spike."

User @Gina 🎀 said:

"You're the second girl telling us this secret 😂 I'm so trying it."

User @Sheila🇿🇦 shared:

"Finally, she gets it...When I was a teen and my perfume ran out ..Vanilla essence with Vaseline 👌NOW look...Well done smart lady👌

User @Cay Pieters added:

"Vanilla Essence has a way if calming me down the smell is amazing. I'll recommend this to anyone ❤️."

User @AnimeQueenLair shared:

"I sure used the Vanilla Essence in high school 😅... Trust me when I say, each person I walked past was going crazy, wondering who it was and smelling their friends around them 😅🖤."

