A wholesome video of a South African couple warmed the hearts of many people on the internet

The TikTok clip sparked conversation among social media users and it gained loads of views

Netizens flooded the comments section gushing over the love birds while some expressed their thoughts

One young lady in South Africa shared a clip online of how she filmed her parents washing clothes together which sparked a wave of admiration and affection from Mzansi netizens.

Woman films her parents washing clothes together

The touching clip posted under the handle @zangi.18 highlights a simple yet beautiful display of love and unity between her parents, as they collaborate to complete household chores.

In the video, the woman's parents can be seen working together in perfect harmony as they sit outside washing their clothes by hand while chatting and enjoying mundane tasks together as a team. While taking to her TikTok caption @zangi.18 gushed over her parents saying:

"Seeing my parents wash their clothes together was the cutest thing ever...Lord from my heart to your ears! If not like this then I don’t want it!"

@zangi.18's clip has since gained massive traction generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments, showcasing the couple's deep bond and how everyday moments can hold so much meaning.

Watch the sweet video of the hun's parents below:

SA is in awe of the couple's bond

People in Mzansi, have flocked to the comments section, showering praise on the couple for their apparent love and support for one another. Many South Africans have also expressed their desire to find similar partnerships in their own lives, remarking how rare it is to witness such genuine camaraderie.

User said:

"This is achievable, only if people will stop taking marriage advice from TikTok."

Rotondwa_matumba added:

"Some family members are gonna say he’s bewitched - Guys, love is experienced differently. Find the one that suits you and embrace it."

Mologadi kholo shared:

"My dad would always help my mom with anything at home, o rata ditaba daai grootman n bare seba le mosadi wa gage when they do chores together."

Prudyleelusunzi was amused:

"Lol, I wonder who are they talking about the way they keep taking breaks, the gossip must be very hot."

Klein Gundah simply said:

"May this kind of love find me."

Sneoshtyamzashe1 commented:

"We entered into our marriages thinking it would be like our parents more happy days for them."

Racheal gushed over the couple saying:

"Yes our parents generation had the last intentional good men."

Thandekadhlamini18 was in awe:

"This is everything."

