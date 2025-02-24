An energetic foreign man shared hilarious tips for keeping it lowkey in South Africa to the delight of many locals

The clip shows the man suggesting that people use a lot of Mzansi slang to fit in and explains some popular mannerisms

Netizens across the country had massive belly laughs from the humorous and good-willed video while pointing out the man stands out in SA

A foreign man had Mzansi howling after giving tips on going unnoticed in South Africa. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, manie_spinner

South Africa is an incredibly diverse country but even then, it's quite easy to stick out. A foreigner decided to help his fellow visitors by giving tips on how to live life in Mzansi unnoticed, which failed hilariously.

Accent is too thick

Instagram user manie_spinner started by giving some fashion advice that includes earrings and silver teeth. South Africans couldn't take him seriously because his accent was too thick to ignore but loved his energy and spirit throughout.

Watch the side-splitting video below:

A good time for foreigners

South Africa is a destination that many people have on their bucket list. Many people from neighbouring countries flock here for work and other opportunities while others enjoy the sightseeing wonders the nation has on offer. Cape Town is an excellent example of this. Taking a stroll in the busy city centre is accompanied by all the exotic accents you'll see and hear.

Cape Town is one of the world's best holiday destinations. Image: Allan Baxter

Many of the content creator's topics are based on the ins and outs of South African culture with many videos explaining the odd and wonderful aspects of the country. The titles and topics of various videos are super interesting as well. One topic emphasises the importance of learning languages across the country, while another focuses on South African women.

Mzansi couldn't get enough of the man's energy and many pointed out that his accent betrayed what he was trying to do.

Read the comments below:

tibhumagagula said:

"Your accent is downplaying your efforts sir 😂"

taks_maz mentioned:

"Shouting with that accent? You will be caught. Rather wear ZCC hat and badge."

el_senhor commented:

"He sounds more South African than me honestly."

djkamors posted:

"So you think you can convince our government that your South African aowa mofethu😔"

kemelo.orekeng shared:

"Ahhhh South Africans are surely gonna recognise you bruhhh 🤣🤣"

perseverancemolaoa said:

"The accent on its own can make you get arrested 🤞"

khosi1820 mentioned:

"It's the last one for me😂😂😂😂 Always get surprised talking on top of your voice."

ntate_malephane

"But your accent, neh, will give you away, neh💀💀💀"

