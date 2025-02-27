A round of applause was given to a man who went from being a street vendor to a lawyer in some inspirational pictures

The gent shared some snaps showing how he used to sell scones and biscuits on a small table and the change in jobs

Massive and enthusiastic shoutouts were given in the comments section with many sharing their deep happiness for a stranger

Source: Getty Images

Everyone loves a great come-up story, especially if it's incredibly inspirational. Such was the case for one man who went from being a street vendor selling biscuits and scones to strutting his legal skills as a lawyer.

From humble beginnings

TikTokker underscorebillionaire shared his come-up story to enthusiastic followers who were so happy to see a stranger make it in life. The side by side pictures just show how far he came with the first picture of him selling scones, and the next showing his time in court. The post was accompanied by a caption that read:

"Dreams delayed are not dreams denied"

See the inspirational pictures below:

A hustler's spirit

The content found throughout the man's TikTok page is a mix of sweet family moments, general lifestyle content, and his hustle. For the most part, the gent seems like a chilled and laid back dude that likes to have a couple of cold ones after a long day of work. His achievement is more impressive considering that he also has to take care of a child.

Having multiple responsibilities such as caring for a child, selling goods and studying to be a lawyer can be tough. Image: Owen Franken

Source: Getty Images

The spirit to succeed is within many people across Mzansi. Every day, millions of South Africans wake up incredibly early to get to their daily grind. Many more have to take several taxis just to get to their office, spending hours and hours in cramped transportation. Nonetheless, folks across Mzansi are always trying their best to achieve their dream.

South Africans applauded the gent's efforts and gave him a big thumbs up.

Read the comments below:

Donnah Rara said:

"We serve a living God... Flipping tables very quick 🙌🏼❤️"

KwaneleZanele mentioned:

"Oh look at God🥺🤲🙏I've never been this happy for a stranger 🙏Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 You did that."

manuuuuu commented:

"OMG. I'm new here but I have to say something. CONGRATULATIONS hle 😢. I've never been so happy for a complete stranger. I wanna cry wowww 😢"

sanehmayezanailbeginner shared:

"He was preparing you, he was not delaying you. Congratulations ❤️"

Ntombis....iTshawekazi ❤️👑 posted:

"Huge congratulations, it's not where we're coming from. but where we are going 💜🙏"

Sibu BnSHairCulture said:

"I’m enjoying seeing more attainable content so our youth know it’s possible. The passion I have for how education can drastically change the lives of black kids 🥰"

Letlhohonolo mentioned:

"And this is how it’s done 🥺"

