“Lovely Home”: Man Renovates Dull Flat With Stellar Results, Mzansi in Awe of Accomplishment
- A gent shared how he took a drab-looking flat and turned it into a stylish living space which left SA impressed
- The man shared several pictures showing what the housing unit looked like before changes were made, and the makeover
- Netizens were deeply impressed with his skill in flipping a living area with one commenter saying he should get a tender to fix Durban CBD
Some apartments and flats in South Africa have fallen into disarray, but one man wanted to do something about it. A gent shared the process of how he turned a rundown-looking flat into a homely place filled with exquisite finishes.
Flat flipping done right
TikTokker nhlanhlatheexplorer is the man behind the stunning makeover. The first picture he posted on the TikTok had a caption that read:
'Instead of "spending it" I decided to buy myself a flat which I renovated entirely for rental'
Gold toilet worth around R111 828 000,00 stolen out of Blenheim Palace, Mzansi cracks hilarious jokes
And renovate he did. The next slide shows the dull carpet floor of the apartment with an amazing view while the next shows how the apartment was still a work in progress and how he is still trying to get to terms with being a property owner.
Progress being made
The rest of the clip shows the massive leaps he made in fixing up the place. The old carpet was removed and the kitchen was completely redone. The furniture introduced into the apartment was the icing on the cake.
A closer look at the gent's profile shows a man who is all about lifestyle content and tasty-looking food. Seriously, it's not recommended to look at his post while hungry because you'll be salivating over the scores of meals posted throughout.
South Africans gave the man a digital round of applause for his home renovation vision.
Read the comments below:
Sifundojvly said:
"You need to get a tender to fix all the Durban CBD apartments because wow !💔"
Mahlako Rebecca mentioned:
"Yoh, I needed to see this. I bought a fixer upper and it's frustrating me 🥺"
Mapula Malgas commented:
"You really did turn that space into a lovely home 🥰 🏡"
Sim posted:
"This is what Durban needs and I would definitely rent this place most Durban apartments are old with this Paquette flooring and broken cabinets."
Juliaaa💖 stated:
"It’s so real, congratulations. Ever since I got mine I've never had money 😂 Always fixing something."
Mimi said:
"Nice. I want a particular flat in Sunnyside too but the asking price is too much. Congrats to you ❤"
kerusha naidoo mentioned:
"Beautiful, may I ask where you got your wood cabinets from?"
