A man entertained those he was chilling with after attempting to fix a hairstyle on TV.

Source: TikTok

Weave and natural hair can sometimes be a tricky combination to blend, especially when the weather isn't in your favour. Wind, rain, and humidity cause the hair to frizz or lose its smoothness, leading many people to urgently seek out a stylist's touch to restore the perfect blend. A good flat iron is often the best tool to create a seamless blend between natural hair and a weave, but it requires careful attention to ensure it doesn't look out of place.

In a hilarious and unexpected twist, TikTok user @freshboi_89 shared a video showing how he took matters into his own hands after noticing something that needed to be fixed on the TV.

The guy helps a reality TV star through his screen

While watching the TV show Love Is Blind, @freshboi_89 notices that one of the stars, whose hair is a combination of a weave and natural hair, needs some attention. Realising her front hair needs to blend with the rest of the weave, the man pulls out a flat iron and begins styling her hair through the TV screen as if he is the stylist she needs.

Netizens love the man's sense of humour

The post went viral, gaining 1.5M views, 129 likes and 6.6K comments, from social media users who were entertained by the man’s dedication and humour. Many commented on how he was so invested in the TV star's hair that he didn’t mind waiting for the next opportunity to work on it.

Others joked that they’d love a friend like him to help them out with their hair struggles. The hilarious video attracted loads of laughter and online users applauded his efforts to help from the other side of the screen.

A man shared a video that sparked humorous comments about hairstyles and reality TV stars. Image: @foreverayodele

Source: Instagram

User @roxann said:

"He knows what she needs, I can’t😭🤣."

User @Peacefulruler added:

"And she keeps moving be still so he can flat iron your hair 🤣😂."

User @TiffanyLatrece shared:

"This is what she needs 😩😂."

User @Obviously_ I’m him3.0 added:

"This is all she needs 😩👀😂 to me out n he keep clipping it 😅😂."

User @Kisha joked:

"Clearly, they need more of us behind the scenes for this reason!🤣🤣."

User @Ebony share:

"This is the only acceptable comedy I will allow amidst the current climate of our country on this app🤣."

