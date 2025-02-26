A young South African gent made Mzansi proud after he shared his life after selling scones and biscuits in the streets

The chap had a stall where he waited for hours for customers to clear his buckets of baked goods

He believed in his hustle without giving up on his dream of becoming something greater than just a boy from a dusty township

People who grew up in humble homes often have a great hunger for success with the fear of going back to living a limited lifestyle.

A young South African man reflected on his dusty past.

Source: TikTok

They often hustle harder than their peers, especially in school because they understand the cost of failure.

SA gent shows off life after selling scones in the streets, Mzansi proud

A young South African man gave Mzansi major goosebumps after hopping on a viral TikTok trend to show off a glimpse of his success journey. The young man had a dream of one day becoming a lawyer but was realistic enough to find a hustle that would help put food on the table.

The gent came up with a plan to jump his financial hurdles by selling baked goods in the streets. He carried buckets of scones and biscuits and stood in hotspot areas to attract customers.

The entrepreneur had a daily mission of clearing his stock to reach his financial target. Fast forward to a couple of years later, the chap no longer has to beg for random people to buy his food, he now receives calls from clients who desperately need to prove their innocence in the court of law.

The gent levelled up and became a lawyer. He shared his inspiring story on TikTok with the caption:

“Dreams delayed are not dreams denied”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to inspiring success journey in viral TikTok

Social media users were proud of the young man and commented:

@Ludo.D🎀❤️ said:

“Look at God! I love this for you.”

@Hlako Gal 💘 was excited for the guy:

“When God shows up and shows off! We are with the winning team.”

@Ntombis....iTshawekazi ❤️👑 shared:

“Huge congratulations, it's not about where we're coming from, but where we are going.”

@Her_tanatswa👻 applauded:

“I can’t express how proud l am of you stranger.”

@busas_m expressed:

“I love this side of TikTok.”

@Khanyi_M pointed out:

“You’re living my dream.”

@Ms Excellency got emotional:

“One of the best things I've seen today.”

@915SHA was pleased with the tale:

“Wow, I love this kind of ending.”

@Zar_MzansiTv commented:

“I got chills. You go and achieve even more true inspiration. I am so happy for you.”

@Donnah Rara highlighted:

“We serve a living God, flipping tables very quickly.”

