Brave firefighters fought off a massive raging fire in the Table Mountain area for several hours

The fire was unleashed in the Newlands Ravine area on Sunday morning and was only put out on Tuesday

South Africa were proud of the brave men and women who worked hard and tirelessly to stop the blaze

Firefighters were dispatched to fight off a fire raging in the Table Mountain area in Cape Town and SA praised the efforts. Images: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park

Source: Facebook

A team of determined firefighters fought a blaze for three days in the Table Mountain area in Cape Town. The blaze took several days to stop, and Mzansi praised the team of women and men who put all the effort into ending the disaster.

Heros of the South

The SANParks - Table Mountain National Park Facebook account gave a day-by-day update with the first one that was released yesterday morning. It read:

"Firefighters are actively battling the Newlands Ravine fire, which flared up this morning in areas that remain largely inaccessible to ground crews. As a result, all trails in Newlands, Devil’s Peak, and Maclear’s Beacon remain closed until further notice. Rockfalls and fire damage to boardwalks have rendered these trails unsafe for hikers."

See the video below:

Victory is here

The efforts of the men and women were not in vain. The fire was fought throughout the evening on Tuesday and was contained near midnight the same day. SANParks shared a post saying:

"The fire that broke out on the Newlands Ravine at Table Mountain National Park on Sunday morning has been contained. There were no flare ups last night but teams will remain on the fire line today and tonight while we scale back operations and rest teams. We have ground crew on standby and ready to respond when necessary when the sun heats up later in the day."

The fire took a long time to fight but was contained on Tuesday night. Image: Walter Bibikow

Source: Getty Images

Residents around the area had a lot to say about the fire, but many thanks were given throughout the ordeal.

Read the comments below:

Kayleigh Anne Spanidis said:

"Thank you for your efforts - well done to everyone involved."

Cynthia Fuller mentioned:

"So privileged to have people who want to fight fires. You are really special."

Terri Fittinghoff Marks commented:

"Thank you to all the responders fighting this blaze 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Stay safe."

Bradley Babie Arendse posted:

"We can be proud having the best fire fighters in Africa... Keep up the good work guys."

Bruno Morphet shared:

"So bizarre that this continues to happen, at huge cost, when the causes are so widely reported and easily monitored."

Uta Lehmann said:

"I have been watching the helicopters from my desk all day. Incredible work under VERY difficult conditions. So so impressive 👏"

Kathy Hill mentioned:

"Red Hill seems to have so many fires."

