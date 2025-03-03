An alleged meteorite was seen going over Jeffrey's Bay in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, which stunned the residents

The people in the area expressed how they felt during that moment of the meteor's incident

Briefly News takes a look at what a meteorite is and the possible effects or impact it may cause on humans

A man revealed how a meteor hit Jeffrey's Bay in the Eastern Cape

The residents of the Eastern Cape were stunned by a strange encounter of an alleged meteorite streaking across the skies above Jeffrey's Bay, which has ignited a wave of speculation and excitement among the people in the area.

Alleged meteor going over Jeffrey's Bay

Many individuals in Jeffrey's Bay have taken to social media platforms to share their accounts of witnessing a bright, fast-moving object, which took place during the day.

The meteor was reported to have been very close to the ground, and it was accompanied by loud booming sounds, vibration and flashes of light, according to the residents of Jeffrey's Bay.

In the video shared on Facebook by Rhon Davids, the gentleman in the clip said as the meteor hit the ocean, the locals thought it was a boom and some people in the area uploaded images online of allegedly picking up pieces of the meteor which fell to the ground as it was breaking up in the sky.

The incident has prompted discussions on the internet regarding the nature of the observed phenomenon. While many speculate that it was a meteorite, other possibilities, such as a decaying satellite or space debris, have also been raised.

Local authorities and scientific organisations have yet to release official statements regarding the incident. However, social media has been alive with people sharing videos, and personal accounts.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the meteor video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts with some who joked over the incident saying:

Barry Richardson said:

"These are all natural phenomena."

Petra Doppenschmied-Carstens shared:

"Here in the Klein Karoo nearby Montagu Meteors coming down all the time and yes sometimes you hear them hitting the mountains."

Wynley Harodean Harris wrote :

"That bang was very loud and I am far away from JBAY..We in UITENHAGE."

Aidan Sweetman cracked a joke saying:

"It was Cyril escaping his fate."

A man shared how a meteor went through Jeffrey's Bay and shocked residents.

What is a meteor?

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) dust grains and tiny asteroids are examples of meteoroids, which are space rocks. Only when these rocks are still in space does this word apply.

The majority of meteoroids are fragments of larger bodies that have been blasted or broken off. Some originate from the Moon and other planets, while others come from comets and asteroids. Rock, metal, or a combination of both are the different types of meteoroids.

Meteors are meteoroids that enter the atmosphere of Earth or another planet at great speed and burn up. We also call them "shooting stars" at this point. We refer to meteors as "fireballs" because they can occasionally appear brighter than Venus. An estimated 48.5 tons (44,000 kg) of meteoritic debris fall on Earth every day, according to scientists.

The impact of meteors on humans when they hit Earth

Numerous impact consequences caused by meteorites include the following, according to Prevention Web: wind blast, overpressure shock, thermal radiation, cratering, seismic shaking, ejecta deposition, and tsunami, which can be harmful to human populations.

3 Stories about meteors in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that a meteorite was caught on film in different parts of South Africa.

previously reported that a meteorite was caught on film in different parts of South Africa. Online users reacted to seeing what many were assuming to be a meteor and many thought the rock looked like it came from outer space.

According to social media users, the meteor showers took place in Durban over the weekend and have stirred up some pretty hilarious reactions.

