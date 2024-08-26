Different parts of South Africa experienced a rare moment when they saw a passing meteorite in the sky

Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, George, Jeffreys Bay, and Western Cape residents uploaded pictures and videos online of the rare occasion

Internet users were in awe of the foreign light flashing across the sky that eventually crashed into the ocean

A meteorite was caught on film in different parts of South Africa on Sunday, 25 August. Residents from Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, George, Jeffreys Bay, and Western Cape let the rest of Mzansi know about the rare occasion.

Different parts of South Africa experienced a meteorite on Sunday, 25th August.

Source: Getty Images

Social media users were a bit puzzled by the unusual experience, which caused a buzz on the internet.

Mzansi in awe of rare meteorite sighting caught on camera

A meteorite is a rock from outer space that swiftly falls into a planet and translates its transition into spectacular light across the sky, sometimes causing a loud noise as it crashes.

The different people who experienced the rare occurrence shared that they heard a loud explosion as the foreign rock crashed into the ocean. Some were unsure if it was a meteorite or a shooting star, but they made a wish to stay safe.

Times of India also reported that NASA announced five asteroids would hit Earth between 27 August and 1 September. The asteroids are reported to be harmless and will broaden the astronomers’ study of the objects surrounding the Earth.

A lady from the Eastern Cape, Talita Wildcoast, shared a clip of the meteorite with the caption:

“Meteorite South Africa 25 August 2024.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to clip of meteorite on TikTok

Social media users created a buzz around the rare occurrence of a meteorite in different parts of South Africa:

@PanamaCity09 was sad to miss the meteorite sighting:

"1st, I missed the earthquake, then the solar eclipse, now this."

@Nkosinathi Thabani Majola suggested:

"You are so lucky if you got to see this."

@女W͜͡AVY女 explained her experience:

"My window was shaking cause of this meteorite this morning."

@🐷❤️Amanda🐷 #shanevarkie🐷shared:

"We heard the sonic boom in tsitsikamma the house was shaking."

@litrisiatryshavengavosloo described the rare Mzansi occurrence:

"We heard and felt the sonic boom in Jeffreys Bay. I thought it was a bomb or earth quake."

