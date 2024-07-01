Gauteng Weather revealed that an earthquake struck Johannesburg in the early hours of 1 July

This is said to be the second earthquake in a space of a few days, and it struck before 3 AM

Sothy Africans joked that the earthquake was a response to Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his new cabinet

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Mznasi made fun of an earthquake that hit Johannesburg. Image: Jeff Miller

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Residents of Johannesburg were shaken in the early hours of 1 July after an earthquake struck.

Earthquake in Johannesburg

According to SowetanLIVE, the earthquake measured 2.6 on the Richter Scale. This was the second in a few days, as the first struck parts of Soweto and Roodepoort. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

South Africa jokes about the earthquake

Netizens on Facebook made fun of the earthquake; some claimed it happened because of Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his cabinet.

Caroline Makgosa said:

"The earth was found shaking at the news of the Minister of Defence."

Ntjiepana TYrevor Mahapa Maleka said:

"Baas John was passing with a new tractor."

Sonia Matete Kgomo asked:

"Who wouldn't shake and cringe after hearing who has been appointed to lead the country's defence forces' department? Mother Earth was shocked. I don't blame her."

Malema Mongatane said:

"The Minister of Agriculture is testing the soil to check if it's not fake."

Thembi Misst said:

"It was responding to the news of the new cabinet."

Micasa Michael said:

"That was the minister of agriculture landing on the ground, making sure that his territory is marked and heard."

Mxolisi Mxo said:

"ANC ancestors are not happy."

Tsogo Karabo Irreplaceable Sesing said:

"It's only a matter of time before Joburg people wake up underground."

Tremor rocks parts of Gauteng

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an earthquake hit parts of Gauteng in 2023.

It measured 4.7 on the Richter Scale, and South Africans joked about the earthquake and the government's response to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News