A 2.98 magnitude earthquake rocked several parts of Johannesburg on Saturday evening

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed the seismic activity and the location of the epicentre

Johannesburg residents took to social media to share what they felt when the earthquake occurred

A tremor hit several parts of Johannesburg. Image: Stock photos

JOHANNESBURG- Parts of Johannesburg experienced another earthquake. Several areas, including Krugersdorp and Soweto, felt the earthquake at around 6:47pm on Saturday.

Johannesburg shaken by 2.98 magnitude earthquake

On Saturday evening, July 22, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed the occurrence of the earthquake, reported SABCNews.

"The Council of Geoscience (CGS) can confirm that an earthquake occurred on Saturday evening, 22 July 2023, at around 18:46 SAST. The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.98, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANSN). The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, 2 kilometres south of Doornkop Gold Mine."

Last month a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Gauteng in the early hours of a Sunday morning. According to TheCitizen, SANSN traced the epicentre to Boksburg, near East Rand Proprietary Mine (ERPM) in Johannesburg.

SA citizens discuss seismic activity in Johannesburg

@ZAC911_ARTIST said:

"Felt it in PROTEA GLEN my friends in NALEDI , GREEN VILLAGE felt it too."

@perfect16_mr mentioned:

"All these mysterious things happening right before the August summit. Classic."

@MissTerris stated:

"I felt that too, I thought I was dreaming."

@FabulasTumisho tweeted:

"Ijoo felt it in Protea North."

@Sindisw40594102 mentioned:

"Yoh that was intense."

@Sarah12628604 added:

"Yoooh it was scary."

@JusticeMahafha wrote:

"It's the Zama Zama's operations."

@NickDav75301704 commented:

"Earthquake. Gas explosion. Seems like Joburg is decolonising and transforming at a much faster pace than expected."

