An Irish traveller shared a TikTok video of himself enjoying a beer while overlooking a beach in Coffee Bay, Eastern Cape, comparing the picturesque landscape to his homeland in Ireland

The content creator, @fleetwoodjack0, showed footage of the misty coastline with thatched roof round houses and surfable waves, bringing back memories of his home country

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with some explaining that Ireland itself was colonized and there was no need for hostility

One gent shared a clip while travelling in South Africa, saying that a hill in the Eastern Cape looked like a part of Ireland. Images: @fleetwoodjack0

Source: TikTok

An Irish tourist sparked a heated debate online after suggesting that parts of South Africa's Wild Coast strongly resemble his homeland. The traveller was taken aback by the similarities between Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape and the west coast of Ireland.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Irish traveller's comparison

Content creator @fleetwoodjack0, who frequently posts travel content, shared a clip of himself drinking a bottle of Carling beer while standing on a high cliff overlooking a beach. In his caption, he wrote:

"Feel 15 again with a carling in the rain down the backfields. Why does South Africa look exactly like the West of Ireland."

The video continued to show the traveller and his friends walking toward the beach, with traditional thatched roof round houses visible in the misty background. The scene captured surfable waves crashing against the shore, evoking memories of the Irish coast for the visitor.

Coffee Bay, located on South Africa's Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape Province, is a small town named after coffee trees that reportedly grew from beans scattered by a shipwreck or plunderers. The area is approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Durban and boasts a population of just 258 people.

The region is known for its diverse wild flora and fauna, and the traditional Xhosa lifestyle is one of the aspects that attract tourists. A notable landmark nearby is the Hole in the Wall, a large opening scored into a cliff extending over the sea, which local Xhosa people named esiKhaleni, meaning the place of sound.

An Irish gent shared a TikTok clip stating that the area he was visiting in SA looked like his home country, sparking debate. Images: @fleetwoodjack0

Source: TikTok

South Africans react defensively

The tourist's innocent comparison triggered a wave of defensive comments from South Africans who seemed uncomfortable with the suggestion that their country resembled Ireland. Many locals decided to flip the narrative by insisting that Ireland looked like South Africa.

@ThembaBlack stated matter-of-factly:

"The West of Ireland looks like South Africa."

@TheeAquariusZee👑 joked:

"If it wasn't for the Zamalek, I'd think it was West of Ireland."

@KatlehoZachDlamini🇿🇦 took a humorous approach:

"Because Ireland is a piece of land that decided to separate itself from South Africa and sailed across the ocean to where it is now, more like the prodigal son. Ha ke sure mara lenna 🥺😂"

@TerraTok expressed gratitude:

"Thank you for showing the world there is more to SA than CT and Jhb! The EC is beautiful!!!"

Some Irish commenters felt the need to clarify their country's historical position, with @LeeWalsh918 explaining:

"Just for all the South Africans on here. Ireland has never colonised anyone. We ain't aggressors. Our country was colonised for 800 years so we know your pain. If you see us in your country it's just..."

@🧸Marie✨️🤎 added:

"No need for hate in the comments. Irish people are white yes but we are not colonisers, Ireland itself has BEEN colonised."

Several South Africans acknowledged the defensive reactions, with @Dani🇿🇦🍉 noting:

"The anxiety of our people when it comes to foreigners 😂😭 YOH! We need help."

@yk_its_zee lamented:

"Every day more of our South Africa is exposed. Where's the private acc settings 😔."

@️𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐔𝐒 tried to calm the situation:

"Settle down, you aint gonna get colonised😭🙏."

Other tourist stories from South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a US content creator who raved about South Africans' unique sense of humour and unexpected kindness, sharing several heartwarming encounters with locals.

recently reported on a US content creator who raved about South Africans' unique sense of humour and unexpected kindness, sharing several heartwarming encounters with locals. A US tourist hilariously documented his struggle walking on a South African street without sidewalks, comparing the large birds he spotted to Mufasa from The Lion King.

Another American traveller expressed his confusion about South Africa's unisex public restrooms in a viral TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News