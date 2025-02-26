A lady posted the tough moment of having to return home after living independently for eight years

The clip she shared showed her looking disappointed while sitting in a car with her massive haul of belongings in tow

The heart-wrenching clip brought out many South African netizens to share similar stories to the woman

South Africans sent digital hugs after a lady shared she had to move home after living alone for eight years. Images: boipelocold

Setbacks in life are always difficult to deal with. A woman shared how he had to move back home after spending eight years of living alone. The video hit a soft spot for many South Africans who understood what the lady was going through.

Tough times never last

TikTokker boipelocold shared the sad clip that was accompanied by a courageous caption that read:

"It is a humbling experience for real, but you know what is amazing? Eight years later, I’m going back home with NO child, no usage of substances, no diseases and no police cases. Just me, MY HONOURS DEGREE & MY CAR that I bought while still in uni. As emotional as it is, I am grateful for the experience. Small girl BIG GOD frfr🙏🥺❤️"

Watch the video below:

Down but not out

As you can tell from the caption boipelocold is not throwing in the towel just yet. As much as her life isn't going as planned, she's grateful for all of the things she has accomplished. South Africans understood her pain all too well with many sharing similar stories. However, some of them were more heart-breaking than others, including boipelocold.

Netizens shared the difficult experiences with moving back home and toxic environments. Image: Maskot

Read the comments below:

Thando said:

"I got kicked out by my mother 2023 with my son unemployed, I’ve been staying with the father of my child, we not together yet he supports us and I recently started a business, sizovuka kuzo lunga ❤️"

Leano mentioned:

"I could never go back home no matter how bad things get 🤞🏻 I would rather struggle until I have all figured out."

LERATO MOILOA commented:

"I regret coming back home. It's been 2 months and I've hard enough. I'm going back to renting Soze!"

Two'lee-sile Karen K posted:

"Lost my job a few weeks ago haven’t told anyone. I love my home but mentally I won’t survive moving back😭 But reality is hitting hard and quickly."

M🇿🇦 shared:

"Went back 2019-2023😩 I have to say I enjoyed being home with my mom😁the only stress I had was being unemployed but my mom had my back shem."

fresh said:

"You will come back bigger and stronger, trust me🤞"

Bontle Mmutle mentioned:

"Having a home to go to is a big flex mtase."

