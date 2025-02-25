A single mother made waves online after posting how she had overcome her broke and bitter stage by graduating

The awe-inspiring clip she posted showed her as a sad parent with her child, then cuts to her wearing a cap and gown

Women in a similar situation to her came out in droves to share their struggles and how inspired they felt

The old internet saying goes that tough times never last, only tough people last. A resilient single mother overcame her bitter and broke days with her then eight-month-old baby only to graduate four years later with her five-year-old son accompanying her.

Rising from the ashes

TikTokker lesa_mango shared her journey online showing how down and out she was when she was 24 years old. The clip was accompanied by a caption that read:

'Because God pulled through🙏🏽 “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is going to be revealed to us” ROMANS 8:18✨'

See the inspirational clip below:

Can't keep a strong woman down

The women of Mzansi have such deeply motivating stories to share. The lady in the clip is not the only one who has overcome a difficult situation in life. According to Psychmatters, South Africa has the highest rate of single-parent households with over 60% of them having a single parent.

Of that 60%, 47% of households are run by single mothers. This shows how determined the women of Mzansi are to keep the ship afloat even when things aren't great. South Africa's ladies play a massive role in the counties society.

Single mothers across Mzansi applauded the lady for overcoming her struggles and the woman encouraged others that things can get better.

Read the comments below:

Uppity African said:

"As an employed mom, I always pray for more moms to get jobs cos I know what they are going through. God bless sisi."

Neo Sebete mentioned:

"Another day for crying for strangers 😭 Khupuka lapho queen may God grant you strength and wisdom to grow that prince and give him the best life."

Danielle shared:

"Unemployed, broke and bitter. 24 and 1,6 years😔😔 Can't wait for my greatness."

BeingmaBee commented:

"Such videos inspire me, I am a young mom I got my daughter at the age of 17 doing matric passed with a diploma, now am 23 and she's 5 am unemployed am always crying am going back to matric next year."

Rinny🌸 posted:

"Congratulations stranger ❤️I'm happy for you."

𝘼𝙨𝙖𝙠𝙝𝙚_𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙖 said:

"This has to be the best "We no longer" challenge. I am so inspired and motivated 🤍"

Itebeng Dingoko mentioned:

"I love this for you mommy 🥰"

